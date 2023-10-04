Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (ORVM) Mirror Market to grow by USD 2.1 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for electrically adjustable ORVMs with advanced functionalities boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market is estimated to grow by USD 2.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.81%. The automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market are BEEKAY AUTOMOTIVES, Enginetech Systems Pvt. Ltd., FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, Gentex Corp., Hilux Auto Electric Pvt. Ltd., Ishizaki Holdings Corp., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Murakami Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Royal Auto Product, Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., SL Corp., Valeo SA, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Tokai Rika Co. Ltd . The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (ORVM) Mirror Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH : The company offers automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors for a larger field of vision and significant blind spot elimination to intelligent bending technology.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC accounts for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the fastest-growing regions in the global automotive electrically adjustable outside rear view (ORVM) mirror market is APAC. Some of the major countries that are significantly contributing to the market include China, India, South Korea, and Japan. In addition, several vehicle manufacturers in the APAC region are providing electrically adjustable ORVMs as standard or optional equipment in their vehicles. Hence, the increasing adoption of electrically adjustable ORVM in these vehicles is contributing to its dominant market share. One of the main reasons is that most of the passenger cars (across all segments) come equipped with electrically adjustable ORVMs. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for electrically adjustable ORVMs with advanced functionalities

- Emergence of surround-view mirror systems Major Challenges - The technical issues associated with automotive electrically adjustable ORVMs

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the key classifications of passenger vehicles include entry-segment, mid-segment, and premium or luxury-segment vehicles. In addition, the electrically adjustable ORVMs can be fitted as standard equipment in medium and premium segment vehicles. The increasing demand for electrically adjustable ORVMs in passenger cars is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Electrically Adjustable Outside Rear View (ORVM) Mirror Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

SOURCE Technavio