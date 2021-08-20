Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market From Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Technavio

Download FREE Sample

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact report on the automotive electronic control unit market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates. The auto parts & equipment industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the automotive electronic control unit market 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Safety systems were the largest application segment in the market

What is the expected YOY in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 9.66%.

What is the COVID-19 Impact on the market?

The market will witness an indirect impact due to the spread.

How big is the APAC market?

54% of the growth will be originated from APAC

What is the projected valuation of the market during 2021-2025?

The market is projected to value worth $ 25.47 billion during the forecast period.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is segmented as below:

Application

Safety Systems



Chassis Electronics



Powertrain



Communication And Navigation



Entertainment

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive electronic control unit market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Trends

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Industry Analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive electronic control unit market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive electronic control unit market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive electronic control unit market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive electronic control unit market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Safety systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chassis electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communication and navigation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

