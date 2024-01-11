Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Trends and Forecast Report 2023: Global Market to Reach $156 Billion by 2030 - Rising Demand for Luxury Cars Drives R&D Investment in Automotive ECUs

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Capacity Type, By Application (ADAS & Safety System, Body Electronics, Powertrain), By Propulsion Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030

The growing preference of consumers for technically advanced luxury vehicles is also anticipated to drive the market growth of automotive electronic control units over the forecast period.

Hybrid and battery-powered vehicle sales are increasing due to rising consumer demand for commutes that release less carbon and reduce air pollution. Demand for electronic regulating devices such as automotive electronic control units (ECUs) in the market is driven by the growing adoption of automated driving, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), infotainment, and other chassis electronics in internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and battery-powered vehicles.



The deployment of ADAS systems, driver assistance, anti-lock brake systems, adaptable front lighting, and other features in passenger cars and larger vehicles is mandated by governments in many countries as part of attempts to improve road safety. For instance, in January 2023, Continental AG partnered with Ambarella, Inc., a semiconductor design company. The two businesses will collectively create scalable, all-encompassing software and hardware systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) for supported and Automated Driving (AD) as a step toward autonomous mobility.

By incorporating Ambarella's energy-efficient System-on-Chip architecture into its ADAS systems, the two companies will work strategically. Additionally, the increasing demand for luxury cars has driven investment in research and development for automotive ECUs, which is anticipated to provide new growth prospects for the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market.



Automobile manufacturers in the automotive electronic control unit space are encouraged to create and incorporate advanced systems into their vehicles due to the expanding demand for personal vehicles and the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging countries worldwide. They are implementing advanced automotive electronic systems for managing and maintaining the performance of these systems, which is anticipated to drive market expansion for automotive electronic controls.

For instance, in December 2022, BorgWarner Inc. announced the acquisition of Drivetek AG, a product and engineering development services provider. This acquisition enhanced the former's capabilities of specialized power electronics and promoted the expansion of the High Voltage eFan business.



However, the rise in faults in automotive electronic control units in vehicles, which are causing unintended interruptions and serious accidents, is detrimental to the market growth for automotive ECUs. Additionally, it is estimated that the growth would be constrained by the high prices associated with the programming and installation of electronic control units, as well as the repair costs of electronic control units. These factors are expected to hamper the market growth.



Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Report Highlights

The Automotive Driver-Assisted System technology (ADAS) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing popularity of Automotive Driver-Assisted System technology (ADAS), including parking assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), has been driving the growth of the market for automotive electronic control units

The 64-bit capacity segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to improved operating system and memory support. These parts are utilized in high-tech autonomous vehicle applications such as traffic control systems, lane management systems, and ADAS

The passenger cars segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the projection period. The increased popularity of luxury vehicles, growth in disposable income, and an improvement in consumer lifestyle have been propelling the growth of the passenger vehicle segment

The battery-powered propulsion segment is anticipated to expand at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The rising focus of OEMs on promoting electric vehicles and the growing number of initiatives pertaining to technologies associated with EV batteries are poised to offer numerous opportunities for stakeholders over the forecast period

Company Profiles (Overview, Financial Performance, Product Overview)

Autoliv Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Hella)

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

