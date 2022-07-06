Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Worth $156.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for less carbon-emitting and air combating commute is raising the sales of hybrid and battery-powered vehicles in the market. The rising deployment of infotainment, autonomous driving, ADAS, and other body electronics in hybrid, ICE, and battery-powered vehicles is creating demand for electronic controlling devices such as electronic control units in the market. In addition, the rising consumer preference for technologically advanced luxury vehicles is fueling the sales of automotive electronic control units in the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The growing popularity of Automotive Driver-Assisted System (ADAS) technology, including parking assistance, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), has been fueling the growth of the market.

By capacity, the 32-Bit segment dominated the market with over 40.0% share in 2021 owing to the increased demand for these components due to their advantages such as decreased design complexity and low energy consumption.

Based on vehicle, the increased popularity of luxury vehicles, rise in disposable income, and improved lifestyle of consumers have been propelling the growth of the passenger cars segment.

Read 150-page market research report for more Insights, "Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Powertrain, ADAS & Safety System), By Propulsion, By Capacity, By Vehicle, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, governments across the world are taking various initiatives to improve road safety by mandating the installation of ADAS systems, adaptive cruise control, anti-lock braking system, adaptive front lighting, and others in passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles. For instance, in April 2016, Europe's new car assessment program was introduced to reduce the possibility of road accidents, thus it was mandatory to integrate the anti-lock braking system during production. Increasing implementation of safety systems is creating demand for system-controlling devices; thus, to control these systems, there is an increase in the usage of an automotive electric control unit, which is fostering the growth of the market. Additionally, consumers' growing preference for luxury vehicles boosts spending on the research & development of automotive ECUs, which is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market.

The rising demand for personal vehicles and increasing disposable income of consumers based in the emerging nations of the world are encouraging automobile manufacturers to develop and integrate advanced systems in the vehicle. They are incorporating advanced automotive electronic systems for controlling and proper functioning of these systems, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is negatively affected due to an increase in the number of electronic control unit failures in the vehicle, which is creating unwanted disruptions and severe accidents. Besides, the market expansion is anticipated to be limited by the high costs of repair of electronic control units and the cost of programming and installation. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive electronic control unit market based on capacity, vehicle, application, propulsion, and region:

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market - Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

16-Bit

32-Bit

64-Bit

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market - Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

ADAS & Safety System

Body Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market - Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Battery Powered

Hybrid

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

List of Key Players of Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Hella)

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Automotive Electronics Market - The global automotive electronics market size is expected to reach USD 392.49 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing safety and security concerns to curb the rising road fatalities in developed and developing economies across the globe are the factors anticipated to drive the demand for automotive electronics. The rising demand for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and state-of-the-art vehicle technology is also expected to fuel the market growth. Accident data recorder systems, emergency call systems, and alcohol ignition interlocks are some of the prominent technologically advanced features that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The global automotive electronics market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing safety and security concerns to curb the rising road fatalities in developed and developing economies across the globe are the factors anticipated to drive the demand for automotive electronics. The rising demand for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and state-of-the-art vehicle technology is also expected to fuel the market growth. Accident data recorder systems, emergency call systems, and alcohol ignition interlocks are some of the prominent technologically advanced features that are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Automotive Semiconductor Market - The global automotive semiconductor market size is expected to reach USD 63.92 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing focus on vehicle safety systems and a significant increase in the adoption of engine control units (ECUs) in modern automobiles are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive semiconductors. Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT are expected to play an instrumental role in increasing the demand for automotive semiconductors. Additionally, electric vehicles and all levels of assisted driving technologies are expected to create considerable growth opportunities over the next eight years.

- The global automotive semiconductor market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing focus on vehicle safety systems and a significant increase in the adoption of engine control units (ECUs) in modern automobiles are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive semiconductors. Moreover, emerging technologies such as 5G and IoT are expected to play an instrumental role in increasing the demand for automotive semiconductors. Additionally, electric vehicles and all levels of assisted driving technologies are expected to create considerable growth opportunities over the next eight years. Germany Automotive Aftermarket - The Germany automotive aftermarket size is expected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2025, registering a 1.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to be driven by technological advancements, shift in competitive power with the rise of new players, and evolving customer expectations.

Browse through Grand View Research's Automotive & Transportation Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.