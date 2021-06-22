Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Expects 21.19 million units growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 22, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive emissions ceramics market and it is poised to grow by 21.19 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major drivers in the market?
Factors such as the high demand from the automotive industry, the stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing demand for GDI engines are the major drivers in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the high demand from the automotive industry. However, the declining demand for diesel vehicles will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Corning Inc., Faurecia SE, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, NGK Insulators Ltd., Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Umicore are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high demand from the automotive industry, the stringent environmental regulations, and the increasing demand for GDI engines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining demand for diesel vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, these automotive emissions ceramics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Honeycomb
- GPF And DPF
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive emissions ceramics market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Size
- Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Trends
- Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for GDI engines as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive emissions ceramics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive emissions ceramics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive emissions ceramics market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive emissions ceramics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Honeycomb - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GPF and DPF - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co. Ltd.
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Faurecia SE
- Ibiden Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- NGK Insulators Ltd.
- Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd.
- Tenneco Inc.
- Umicore
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
