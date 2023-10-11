Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH and Autoneum Holding Ltd., and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive engine encapsulation market is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.72%. The automotive engine encapsulation market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive engine encapsulation market are 3M Co., Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Autoneum Holding Ltd., BASF SE, Carcoustics Shared Services GmbH, Continental AG, ElringKlinger AG, Evonik Industries AG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hennecke GmbH, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SA Automotive Ltd., Trocellen GmbH, and Woco Industrietechnik GmbH. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

3M Co.: The company offers automotive engine encapsulation solutions that encases the entire part or chamber to protect the components inside

The company offers automotive engine encapsulation solutions that encases the entire part or chamber to protect the components inside Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH : The company offers automotive engine encapsulation solutions with improved performance in acoustic and flame retardancy at reduced density.

: The company offers automotive engine encapsulation solutions with improved performance in acoustic and flame retardancy at reduced density. Autoneum Holding Ltd.: The company offers innovative engine encapsulations that help to store heat in the engine bay for longer periods so that less fuel is used for cold starts.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the APAC region, the growth of the automotive engine packaging market will be influenced by various aspects such as environmental regulations, market demand, technological advancements, and economic considerations. Engine encapsulation, which involves surrounding the engine compartment with specialized materials, plays a key role in enhancing vehicle performance and efficiency as well as environmental responsibility. Hence, these factors will drive market growth in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing fuel efficiency and emission reduction

Increasing fuel efficiency and emission reduction Key Trend - Increasing consumer awareness of engine encapsulation benefits

- Increasing consumer awareness of engine encapsulation benefits Major Challenges - The high cost of engine encapsulation

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into body mounted and engine mounted. The body mounted segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The vehicle body mounts are structured to absorb vibrations and shocks generated by engine operation, thereby preventing excessive vibrations from being transmitted to the vehicle body and cabin. The placement of packing materials on vehicle body panels can help manage the heat generated by the engine, which can reduce heat transfer to the interior and exterior surfaces of the vehicle, contributing to heat management. Therefore, these factors reducing external noise and better weight distribution will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.74 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

