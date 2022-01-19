Automotive Engine Market to Record 3.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | BMW AG and Cummins Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Engine Market is expected to increase by 14.91 mn units from 2020 to 2025, at a decelerating CAGR of 3.69%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive engines.

The automotive engine market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The automotive engine market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key developments of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

Cummins Inc. - In October 2021, the company announced the renewal of its longstanding marketing and technology partnership with Valvoline.

Daimler AG - In December 2021, the company announced a long-term shareholder and partner in China, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

General Motors Co. - In December 2021, the company entered into a long-term supply agreement with MP Materials to scaler rare earth magnet sourcing and production in the US.

Regional Market Outlook

The automotive engine market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive engines in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. It is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Improved vehicle performance owing to the lower center of gravity and minimal engine vibrations driving the flat engine configuration will fuel the automotive engine market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

The high growth volume for the premium vehicle segment is driving the growth of the automotive engine market. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of electric vehicles may challenge market growth.

Automotive Engine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine market vendors

Automotive Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2021-2025 14.91 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

