Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market 2026, Increasing Demand For Fuel-efficient Vehicles to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market size is expected to grow by 2481 actual units during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, growth in high-performance vehicles, and increased engine downsizing lead to the requirement of engine cooling systems that will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market 2022-2026

However, the high replacement and repair cost of an engine oil cooler, the increasing total cost of ownership, and the rising demand for alternate fuel vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market Segmentation

Application

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive engine oil cooler market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market size

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market trends

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market industry analysis

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bell Intercoolers

Cardone Industries Inc.

Dana Inc.

Derale

Fluidyne Control Systems

HKS Co. Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mishimoto Automotive

Modine Manufacturing Co.

Nissens Group

PWR Holdings Ltd.

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine oil cooler market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine oil cooler market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine oil cooler market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine oil cooler market vendors

Automotive Engine Oil Cooler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.39% Market growth 2022-2026 2481 actual units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Bell Intercoolers, Cardone Industries Inc., Dana Inc., Derale, Fluidyne Control Systems, HKS Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mishimoto Automotive, Modine Manufacturing Co., Nissens Group, PWR Holdings Ltd., SANHUA Automotive, Setrab AB, Standard Motor Products Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., THERMEX LTD., TitanX Holding AB, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application (actual units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (actual units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (actual units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

Exhibit 89: AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH - Key offerings

10.4 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 92: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fluidyne Control Systems

Exhibit 97: Fluidyne Control Systems - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fluidyne Control Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Fluidyne Control Systems - Key offerings

10.6 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 100: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 102: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 103: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

10.7 Modine Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 105: Modine Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Modine Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Modine Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.8 PWR Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 108: PWR Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: PWR Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: PWR Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: PWR Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Setrab AB

Exhibit 112: Setrab AB - Overview



Exhibit 113: Setrab AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Setrab AB - Key offerings

10.10 Standard Motor Products Inc.

Exhibit 115: Standard Motor Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Standard Motor Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Standard Motor Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 TitanX Holding AB

Exhibit 122: TitanX Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 123: TitanX Holding AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: TitanX Holding AB - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

