Automotive engine oil market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive engine oil market size is estimated to increase by 1,016.72 million l between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the automotive engine oil market was valued at 4,841.50 million l. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover some insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Engine Oil Market 2023-2027

Key trends - Advances in engine oil technology are a key trend in the market. The use of advanced technologies is increasing, which is leading to the development of advanced engine oil. Prominent vendors are investing in improving the efficiency of engine oil by making use of advanced antioxidants, surfactants, high-pressure agents, and superior corrosion inhibitors. In advanced bonding technology, high-pressure lubricants formulated through the chemical treatment of hydrocarbons are used. Such lubricants can handle extreme temperatures and pressure. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Know more – Buy the Report!

Automotive engine oil market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive engine oil market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive engine oil market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive engine oil in the market are AMSOIL Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., DMax Lubricants GmbH, Eni Spa, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., Grupa LOTOS SA, GS Global Corp., Hinduja Group Ltd., MOTUL SA, Nandan Group, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valvoline Inc. and others.

Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on manufacturing automotive engines that produce less emission. Thus, automotive engine manufacturers have been using advanced automotive engine technology to meet the growing demand for advanced vehicles. Such developments will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

BP Plc - The company offers automotive engine oils such as Visco 7000 5W-30, Visco 7000 C 5W-40, and Visco 5000 5W-30.

The company offers automotive engine oils such as Visco 7000 5W-30, Visco 7000 C 5W-40, and Visco 5000 5W-30. Chevron Corp. - The company offers automotive engine oils under the brand Havoline for commercial transportation, marine, and passenger vehicles.

The company offers automotive engine oils under the brand Havoline for commercial transportation, marine, and passenger vehicles. China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers automotive engine oils such as TULUX T400 Diesel Engine Oil, TULUX T300 Diesel Engine Oil, and TULUX T500 Diesel Engine Oil.

The company offers automotive engine oils such as TULUX T400 Diesel Engine Oil, TULUX T300 Diesel Engine Oil, and TULUX T500 Diesel Engine Oil. Eni Spa - The company offers automotive engine oils such as i-Sint Professional, i-Base, and i-Sint.

Automotive engine oil market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (diesel, petrol, and alternative fuels) and application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).

The diesel segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Diesel engines have higher fuel efficiency than other engines. They also have higher viscosity and contain more additives, thereby ensuring better performance. These benefits will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive engine oil market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive engine oil market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for automobiles is growing in the region. Moreover, awareness about the advantages of using synthetic oil in automobiles is also growing in APAC, which will drive the growth of the regional market. The region has some of the fastest-growing nations in the world, such as China and India , in terms of population, economic growth, and infrastructural development. Factors such as growing employment opportunities, increasing trade and logistics activities, and the establishment of new manufacturing industries and plants are driving socio-economic developments in the region. Such developments will fuel the growth of the regional automotive market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Automotive engine oil market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growing demand for full synthetic engine oil is driving market growth. Full synthetic engine oil offers various advantages when compared to conventional engine oil, which has increased its demand. It uses high-quality synthetic base stock with advanced additives and lubricants, which increases its performance. In addition, full synthetic engine offers better protection against wear and tear and extreme pressure and temperature. Such factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The growing availability of fake automotive lubricants is challenging the market. As the market is fragmented, it faces supply-chain vulnerabilities owing to high volume supplies of automotive engine oil globally. As a result, the availability of counterfeit automotive lubricants has increased. Moreover, customers find it difficult to identify authentic and genuine products, as counterfeit products have names and logos that are similar to genuine products. Hence, the availability of counterfeit versions of engine oil may impede the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive engine oil market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive engine oil market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive engine oil market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive engine oil market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine oil market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive aftermarket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 164.58 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), distribution channel (retailer, wholesale, and distribution), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive central gateway module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,152.23 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (LIN central gateway module, CAN central gateway module, and ethernet central gateway module), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Engine Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 1016.72 mn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.7 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AMSOIL Inc., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., DMax Lubricants GmbH, Eni Spa, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd., Grupa LOTOS SA, GS Global Corp., Hinduja Group Ltd., MOTUL SA, Nandan Group, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC LUKOIL, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valvoline Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive engine oil market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive engine oil market 2017 - 2021 (million L)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million L)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million L)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million L)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million L)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Petrol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Petrol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Petrol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Petrol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Petrol - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Alternative fuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Alternative fuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Alternative fuels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Alternative fuels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Alternative fuels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type (million L)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application (million L)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million L)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (million L)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AMSOIL Inc.

Exhibit 112: AMSOIL Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AMSOIL Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AMSOIL Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 BP Plc

Exhibit 115: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BP Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 119: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 China Petrochemical Corp.

Exhibit 124: China Petrochemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: China Petrochemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: China Petrochemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: China Petrochemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Eni Spa

Exhibit 128: Eni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eni Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Eni Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Eni Spa - Segment focus

12.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 132: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Exhibit 136: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Business segments



Exhibit 138: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: FUCHS PETROLUB SE - Segment focus

12.10 Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Gazpromneft Lubricants Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 GS Global Corp.

Exhibit 144: GS Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: GS Global Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: GS Global Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 MOTUL SA

Exhibit 147: MOTUL SA - Overview



Exhibit 148: MOTUL SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: MOTUL SA - Key offerings

12.13 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Exhibit 150: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 151: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key news



Exhibit 153: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Petroliam Nasional Berhad - Segment focus

12.14 PJSC LUKOIL

Exhibit 155: PJSC LUKOIL - Overview



Exhibit 156: PJSC LUKOIL - Business segments



Exhibit 157: PJSC LUKOIL - Key news



Exhibit 158: PJSC LUKOIL - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: PJSC LUKOIL - Segment focus

12.15 Repsol SA

Exhibit 160: Repsol SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Repsol SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Repsol SA - Key offerings

12.16 Shell plc

Exhibit 163: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 164: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 166: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.17 Valvoline Inc.

Exhibit 168: Valvoline Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Valvoline Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Valvoline Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Valvoline Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/automotive-engine-oilmarket-v2

SOURCE Technavio