Automotive Engine Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive engine sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.27% during the forecast period. The MEMS packaging industry's growth in the automotive engine sensors market is driven by the demand for smaller packages and the integration of 9-axis sensors. Standardization in packaging is essential due to increased MEMS sensor shipments. Vendors focus on low-temperature wafer bonding, MEMS packaging at wafer dicing level, doped polysilicon, and silicon interposers for improved performance and cost savings. These advancements will significantly benefit vendors in the automotive engine sensors market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive engine sensors market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Engine Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4239.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.13 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, Auto DITEX BG Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., DRiV Inc., Electricfil SA, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Niterra Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., PRENCO Progress and Engineering Corp. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., TDK Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Walker Products Inc.

Market Driver

The Automotive Engine Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced vehicle technologies. Vehicle manufacturers are integrating various sensors to improve engine performance and fuel efficiency. These sensors include LIDAR, radar, and vision sensors. Additionally, the adoption of autonomous driving technology is driving the demand for these sensors.

Functions of these sensors include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and object detection. Furthermore, vehicle diagnostic systems are becoming more common, requiring more sensors for real-time vehicle data. The future of the automotive engine sensors market looks promising with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Market Challenges

In the automotive engine sensors market, manufacturers face low profit margins and high pressure to reduce variable costs, including raw material expenses. Intense bargaining with suppliers can decrease profitability. The market is concentrated, potentially reducing customer bases and profit margins.

Smaller suppliers often struggle with cash flow due to extended payment terms. Factoring, a receivables financing solution, could help by providing up to 80% of invoice value upon delivery and the remaining 20% upon full settlement. However, this model poses challenges for market growth.

The Automotive Engine Sensors market faces several challenges. Sensors such as ECT, O2, and Lambda are crucial for maintaining optimal vehicle performance. However, the integration of these sensors into complex systems like ECUs and CAN bus networks can be difficult. Additionally, the requirement for high accuracy and reliability adds to the complexity.

The use of advanced technologies like EVs and autonomous vehicles further complicates matters. The need for cost-effective solutions while ensuring durability and longevity is a significant challenge. Radar and ultrasonic sensors in safety systems present another set of challenges due to their complex working principles and high precision requirements. Overall, the Automotive Engine Sensors market requires continuous innovation and improvement to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Process sensors

1.2 Position sensors Vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger cars

2.2 Commercial vehicles Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Process sensors- The Automotive Engine Sensors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fuel efficiency and emission control in vehicles. These sensors monitor various engine parameters, such as temperature, pressure, and airflow, to optimize engine performance and ensure compliance with regulations. Major automakers and suppliers are investing in advanced sensor technologies to improve vehicle safety and efficiency, making this market a key area of focus in the automotive industry.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Engine Sensors Market encompasses various types of sensors used in vehicles to ensure optimal engine performance and enhance safety features. These sensors include electronic sensors such as the O2 Sensor, which monitors the oxygen content in the exhaust gas, and electronic-control-unit (ECU) sensors like the incoming air temperature sensor, wheel speed sensor, fuel-air mixture sensor, and manifold pressure sensor.

The integration of advanced technologies like LiDAR technology, compact sensors, energy-efficient sensors, and cost-effective sensors in engine sensors is driving market growth. The focus on reducing CO2 emissions, improving fuel efficiency, and ensuring driver safety in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles (HVs) is also fueling the demand for automotive engine sensors.

Additionally, the trend towards vehicle automation, connected cars, and electrification is expected to further boost market expansion. The implementation of fuel efficiency standards and the increasing number of road accidents involving vulnerable road users, particularly during side-impact collisions, underscore the importance of these sensors in enhancing vehicle safety and overall performance.

Market Research Overview

The Authenticative Authenticity of the Automotive Engine Sensors Market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety and emission control systems in vehicles. These sensors play a crucial role in monitoring engine performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions. The Comfortable Connection between technology and automobiles has led to the development of sophisticated sensors, such as oxygen sensors, knock sensors, and temperature sensors.

The Effective Evolution of these sensors has resulted in improved engine efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced driving experience. The Cost-effective Concept of these sensors has also made them an essential component of modern vehicles. The Market's Continuous Expansion is expected to be fueled by the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require a large number of sensors for optimal performance.

The Market's Significant Size is further boosted by the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles, which rely heavily on sensors for navigation and safety. The Market's Strategic Significance lies in its ability to provide real-time data, enabling vehicle manufacturers to optimize engine performance and reduce maintenance costs. The Market's Role is also crucial in ensuring regulatory compliance and improving overall vehicle safety.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Process Sensors



Position Sensors

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio