Automotive Engine Valves Market -- Technavio expects APAC to occupy 56% market share

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engine Valves Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 66 million units between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.35% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here
The automotive engine valves market is highly fragmented, with several players having a strong global or regional presence. Dominant players have a wide geographical presence and access to multiple distribution channels. Regional players are focused on offering automotive engine valves to meet the replacement and aftermarket demand. The implementation of stringent emission standards and a subsequent increase in the preference for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to increase the demand for efficient engine valves and related components. The steady growth of the market is expected to intensify the competition among rivals in the coming years.
The increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are identified as dominant players in the market. Request Sample PDF Report Here
The automotive engine valves market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
The passenger vehicles segment currently dominates the automotive engine valves market. The rising adoption of SUVs and the increasing availability of inexpensive, compact, and mini SUVs are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Material
- Steel
- Titanium
- Others
By material, the market will observe maximum demand for steel valves during the forecast period. The use of different elements like chromium, nickel, and manganese by vendors to enhance the hardness, strength, and corrosion resistance of steel valves will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
56% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region is home to a large number of established automobile manufacturers. Factors such as improvement in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income are driving the demand for automobiles in the region. In addition, increased investments in new automobile manufacturing plants are expected to foster the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engine valves market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Engine Valves Market Size
- Automotive Engine Valves Market Trends
- Automotive Engine Valves Market Industry Analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive engine valves market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors
|
Automotive Engine Valves Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
66 million units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.35
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
