Automotive Engine Valves Market -- Technavio expects APAC to occupy 56% market share

The increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the slowdown in automobile manufacturing will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA are identified as dominant players in the market. Request Sample PDF Report Here

The automotive engine valves market is segmented as below:

Type

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

The passenger vehicles segment currently dominates the automotive engine valves market. The rising adoption of SUVs and the increasing availability of inexpensive, compact, and mini SUVs are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Material

Steel



Titanium



Others

By material, the market will observe maximum demand for steel valves during the forecast period. The use of different elements like chromium, nickel, and manganese by vendors to enhance the hardness, strength, and corrosion resistance of steel valves will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

56% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region is home to a large number of established automobile manufacturers. Factors such as improvement in the standard of living and an increase in disposable income are driving the demand for automobiles in the region. In addition, increased investments in new automobile manufacturing plants are expected to foster the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive engine valves market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine valves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine valves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine valves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine valves market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Engine Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 66 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eagle Industry Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hitachi Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 17: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 24: Steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 25: Steel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 26: Titanium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 27: Titanium - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 52: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 57: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 58: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 60: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Continental AG - Segment focus

11.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 62: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 65: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Eagle Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Eagle Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Eagle Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Eagle Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Eagle Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Eaton Corporation Plc

Exhibit 71: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview



Exhibit 72: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key news



Exhibit 74: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 MAHLE GmbH

Exhibit 80: MAHLE GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 81: MAHLE GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 82: MAHLE GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 83: MAHLE GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: MAHLE GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 86: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 89: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Valeo SA

Exhibit 94: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Valeo SA - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research Methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio