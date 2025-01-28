Automotive Engineering Service Providers Market to grow by USD 12.09 Billion (2025-2029), driven by digitization and electrification of automobiles, report with AI impact on market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.09 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.8% during the forecast period. Increasing digitization and electrification of automobiles is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of autonomous vehicles. However, increasing cost pressure on automotive oems poses a challenge. Key market players include Adecco Group AG, Altair Engineering Inc., ASM Technologies Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Belcan LLC, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Services SAS, Contechs, EDAG Group, EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., L and T Technology Services Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Ricardo Plc.

Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 12091.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, India, France, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and Italy Key companies profiled Adecco Group AG, Altair Engineering Inc., ASM Technologies Ltd., AVL List GmbH, Belcan LLC, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Services SAS, Contechs, EDAG Group, EPAM Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, HCL Technologies Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IAV GmbH, KPIT Technologies Ltd., L and T Technology Services Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Ricardo Plc

The Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market is experiencing significant trends in the automotive industry. Companies are focusing on engineering solutions for designing, developing, fabricating mechanical, electrical, electronics, and software elements for automobiles and vehicles' components. Safety elements are prioritized, including doors, reinforced frames, and improved quality for safe structured vehicles. Efficient and convenient driving experiences are in demand, driven by stringent safety regulations and luxury vehicle markets. Commercial vehicles, 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and vehicle efficiency are investment pockets. Self-driving vehicles require advanced sensors, including collision avoidance and connection sensors, and lightweight vehicles and fuel-efficient vehicles are essential for reducing emissions. ESPs provide outsourcing services for Industry 4.0 technologies, including LED technology, lightweight body materials, aerodynamics, software engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and digital vehicles. Connected vehicles require cybersecurity, data analytics, and vehicle safety, while electric motors and battery management systems are crucial for electric vehicles. ESPs play a vital role in the automotive engineering field, adapting to emerging nations and the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles.

Autonomous cars are unmanned vehicles that navigate roads without human intervention, utilizing technologies such as radar, GPS, and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). These self-driving cars have driven automotive companies and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate on research and development to create successful prototypes. Carmakers have teamed up with tech companies to integrate artificial intelligence, resulting in partnerships between Volvo, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, General Motors, Ford, Apple Inc., and Google (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.). This collaboration aims to enhance the performance of autonomous vehicles and bring them to market.

The Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market is a significant player in the automotive industry, offering engineering solutions for designing, developing, fabricating, and assembling mechanical, electrical, electronics, and software elements for automobiles and vehicles. With the increasing focus on safety elements, ESPs play a crucial role in creating safe-structured vehicles with improved quality. Automotive engineering encompasses models and vehicles, including commercial vehicles, and addresses various challenges such as security concerns, doors, reinforced frames, and vehicle components. Strict safety regulations require ESPs to prioritize safety features, including collision avoidance sensors and connection sensors. ESPs also cater to emerging trends, such as 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and vehicle efficiency. Lightweight vehicles and fuel-efficient vehicles are in demand, driving investment pockets in areas like lightweight body materials, aerodynamics, and software engineering. ESPs must address cybersecurity concerns, data analytics, and vehicle safety while ensuring efficient and convenient driving experiences. The future of the automotive engineering field includes self-driving vehicles, electric motors, battery management systems, sensor fusion, and digital and connected vehicles. Outsourcing services, Industry 4.0, LED technology, and lightweight materials are essential for staying competitive in this dynamic market.

In the automotive industry, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) face significant cost pressures due to increasing regulatory requirements and consumer demands. With the adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles, the bargaining power of OEMs has decreased for certain equipment, technologies, and services. As a result, OEMs are shouldering most of the warranty costs and feeling pricing pressure. To cater to price-sensitive consumers, they have absorbed some of the liability and risk, rather than passing it on to other stakeholders like Tier-1 suppliers, component manufacturers, and service providers. This situation puts OEMs under heavy cost pressure and impacts their profitability.

Application 1.1 In-house

1.2 Out-source Product Type 2.1 Powertrain

2.2 Complete vehicle

2.3 Electrical/electronics

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 In-house- In-house automotive engineering services refer to companies performing testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) activities internally instead of outsourcing to external service providers (ESPs). With the automotive industry's technology-driven evolution, in-house engineering enables organizations to maintain control over proprietary technologies and innovations, integrate cross-disciplinary expertise, and ensure strategic control over product development processes. Major automakers like Toyota, General Motors, and Volkswagen have extensive in-house capabilities for innovation, control, and competitive advantage. However, the risks of outsourcing engineering services to ESPs, such as potential security breaches, have led some automotive OEMs to prefer in-house engineering. Despite the cost savings and focus on core competencies from outsourcing, in-house engineering's strategic benefits and confidentiality advantages make it a preferred choice for many. This trend is expected to drive the moderate growth of the in-house segment in the global automotive engineering service providers market during the forecast period.

The Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market offers comprehensive engineering solutions for designing, developing, fabricating, and integrating mechanical, electrical, and electronic elements for commercial vehicles and passenger cars. These elements include vehicle efficiency technologies like lightweight materials, fuel-efficient engines, and 5G networks for connected and digital vehicles. ESPs specialize in software engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering for autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and vehicles equipped with advanced safety features such as collision avoidance sensors and connection sensors. Additionally, they provide cybersecurity services and data analytics to ensure the secure and efficient operation of modern vehicles. The market continues to evolve with the integration of advanced technologies like 5G networks, lightweight materials, and software development for creating safer, more efficient, and connected vehicles.

The Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) market offers engineering solutions for designing, developing, fabricating, and assembling mechanical, electrical, electronics, and software elements for automobiles and commercial vehicles. These elements include doors, reinforced frames, safety elements, and vehicle components. With the increasing focus on improved quality, safe structured vehicles, efficient and convenient driving experiences, and stringent safety regulations, the automotive engineering field is witnessing significant growth. Autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and 5G networks are the new investment pockets in the automotive industry. The shift towards digital and connected vehicles is driving the demand for software engineering, cybersecurity, data analytics, and vehicle safety. Lightweight vehicles, fuel-efficient vehicles, and electric vehicle sales are also key trends in the market. ESPs provide outsourcing services for mechanical, electrical, and software engineering, as well as for Industry 4.0 technologies such as sensor fusion, collision avoidance sensors, connection sensors, and LED technology. They also offer expertise in lightweight materials, aerodynamics, battery management systems, electric motors, and fuel efficiency. Emerging nations are becoming significant players in the automotive engineering market, offering cost-effective solutions and advanced technologies. The market is also witnessing the adoption of lightweight body materials, self-driving vehicles, and internal combustion engines. The future of the automotive engineering industry lies in the integration of technology and engineering to create safe, efficient, and convenient vehicles for consumers.

