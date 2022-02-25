Automotive EPS Market in the UK: 7.79% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive EPS Market Value in the UK is set to grow by 1.33 million units from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Vendor Landscape

The automotive EPS market in UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological developments to compete in the market.

  • ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.- The company includes planning, resource allocation, capabilities building and implementation of best practices on a global basis. Moreover, the company provides products such as EPS Steering Systems.
  • BorgWarner Inc.- The company operates under Air Management, e-Propulsion and Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket busi9ness segments. Moreover, the company also offers products such as electric power steering systems.
  • Hitachi Ltd.- The company operates under IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others business segments. Moreover, the company also offers products such as Belt Drive EPS System.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Automotive EPS Market in UK

  • Market Driver:
    • Need to share the increase in production cost between OEMs and end-users:

Several vehicle components are being replaced by lightweight materials, such as aluminum, to improve fuel efficiency and achieve superior performance. However, the governments of several countries have imposed sanctions on the suppliers of raw aluminum. For instance, on May 8, 2019, US President Trump issued Executive Order 13871 that imposed sanctions on transactions involving minerals and industrial commodities exported from Iran. These sanctions led to a steep hike in aluminum prices and created a supply-demand imbalance in the market. Owing to the rapid rise in the demand for advances in automotive EPS systems, the rise in the cost of raw materials such as aluminum and steel has a negligible impact on the market. Sharing the burden of the increased cost between OEMs and end-users is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:
    • Adoption of steer-by-wire technology:

The automotive EPS market growth in UK is also driven by the adoption of steer-by-wire technology to eliminate mechanical linkages between the steering and wheels of vehicles for enhancing driving comfort and improving fuel efficiency. Additionally, the steer-by-wire technology also provides improved performance, reliability, and safety, along with reduced manufacturing and operating costs and better fuel economy. This technology also eliminates the use of many mechanical components, such as the column, steering shaft, and gear reduction mechanism. Therefore, steer-by-wire technology will be beneficial for automotive OEMs that are constantly facing pressure to comply with the regulatory emission norms. Such factors are expected to positively impact the automotive EPS market in UK during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type:
    • Column:

The automotive EPS market share growth in UK by the column segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for column EPS, as it offers cost-effectiveness and flexibility in order to meet the OEM's requirements, helps in reducing fuel consumption, and improves the overall driving experience, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

  • Pinion
  • Double pinion

Our Automotive EPS Market in UK Report Covers the Following Areas:

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?
  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail
  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players
  • Analyze market regulations

Automotive EPS Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive EPS market growth in UK during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive EPD market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive EPS market in UK
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive EPS market vendors in UK

Automotive EPS Market In UK Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

1.33 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.79

Performing market contribution

UK at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corp., Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview 

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key finding 5

  Exhibit 04:  Key finding 6

  Exhibit 05:  Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 06:  Parent market

  Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories

  2.2.1 Inputs

  2.2.2 Inbound logistics

  2.2.3 Operations

  2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

  2.2.5 Marketing and sales

  2.2.6 Service

  2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 10:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)

  Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition 

  Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Column
  • Pinion
  • Double pinion

  Exhibit 20:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  Exhibit 21:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Type 

  Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Type

  Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Type

  5.3 Column - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 24:  Column - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

  Exhibit 25:  Column - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  Exhibit 26:  Pinion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

  Exhibit 27:  Pinion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Double pinion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 28:  Double pinion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

  Exhibit 29:  Double pinion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  56 Market opportunity by Material

  Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Material (million units)

6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type 

  6.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Passenger cars
  • Commercial vehicles

  Exhibit 31:  Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type 

  Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Vehicle type

  6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 33:  Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

  Exhibit 34:  Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 35:  Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

  Exhibit 34:  Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type 

  Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7. Customer landscape 

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  7.1 Overview

  Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Need to share the increase in production cost between OEMs and end-users

  8.1.2 Increasing global automobile sales

  8.1.3 Rising adoption of EPS in entry-level and mid-segment vehicles

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 Fluctuating costs of raw materials

  8.2.2 Sharp decline in automobile production due to shortage of chips

  8.2.3 Safety concerns due to faulty steering components in EPS

  Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Steer-by-wire technology gaining adoption

  8.3.2 Development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensors

  8.3.3 Development of 3D magnetic steering sensors for EPS

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Overview

  Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

  9.2 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 40:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis  

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 41:  Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

  10.3 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. 

  Exhibit 43:  ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 44:  ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 45:  ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key News

  Exhibit 46:  ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 47:  ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Segment focus

  10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

  Exhibit 48:  BorgWarner Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 49:  BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 50:  BorgWarner Inc. - Key News

  Exhibit 51:  BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 52:  BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

  10.5 Hitachi Ltd.  

  Exhibit 53:  Hitachi Ltd.  - Overview

  Exhibit 54:  Hitachi Ltd.  - Business segments

  Exhibit 55:  Hitachi Ltd.  - Key News

  Exhibit 56:  Hitachi Ltd.  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 57:  Hitachi Ltd.  - Segment focus

  10.6 Hyundai Motor Group 

  Exhibit 58:  Hyundai Motor Group - Overview

  Exhibit 59:  Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments

  Exhibit 60:  Hyundai Motor Group - Key News

  Exhibit 61:  Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings

  Exhibit 62:  Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

  10.7 Infineon Technologies AG 

  Exhibit 63:  Infineon Technologies AG - Overview

  Exhibit 64:  Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

  Exhibit 65:  Infineon Technologies AG - Key News

  Exhibit 66:  Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings

  Exhibit 67:  Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

  10.8 JTEKT Corp. 

  Exhibit 68:  JTEKT Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 69:  JTEKT Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 70:  JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 71:  JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus

  10.9 Mando Corp. 

  Exhibit 72:  Mando Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 73:  Mando Corp. - Product and service

  Exhibit 74:  Mando Corp. - Key offerings

  10.10 Melrose Industries Plc 

  Exhibit 75:  Melrose Industries Plc - Overview

  Exhibit 76:  Melrose Industries Plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 77:  Melrose Industries Plc - Key News

  Exhibit 78:  Melrose Industries Plc - Key offerings

  Exhibit 79:  Melrose Industries Plc - Segment focus

  10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp. 

  Exhibit 80:  Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 81:  Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 82:  Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key News

  Exhibit 83:  Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 84:  Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

  10.12 NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. 

  Exhibit 85:  NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Overview

  Exhibit 86:  NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Business segments

  Exhibit 87:  NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Key News

  Exhibit 88:  NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 89:  NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 90:  Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 91:  Research Methodology

  Exhibit 92:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 93:  Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 94:  List of abbreviations

