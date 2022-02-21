Automotive Ethernet Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Increasing Demand for High Bandwidth & Lightweight Materials to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Ethernet Market: Increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials to drive growth

The increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive Ethernet market growth. Modern-day vehicles have an array of sensors installed in them. This has led to the development of more complex safety systems. All modules and systems are interconnected and communicate with the ECU. As a result, traditional wiring harnesses and connectors are unable to support the bandwidth requirements owing to high-speed data transmission. To meet the bandwidth requirements, OEMs have been using shielded coaxial cables that provide higher bandwidth than unshielded cables. For instance, BroadR-Reach Ethernet technology uses a single twisted pair of unshielded copper wires to overcome EMI issues. This will result in a cost reduction of approximately 80% and a weight reduction of 20% as compared with popular technologies such as LVDS. Such factors are driving the market growth.

Automotive Ethernet Market: OEMs skeptical about adopting ethernet in vehicles are hindering the automotive Ethernet market growth.

One of the main reasons preventing OEMs from adopting new technology is the initial high cost of adoption as their margins have been shrinking owing to intense competition and increased material and labor costs. Many OEMs are still waiting for other OEMs to implement Ethernet in the automotive sector as the technology is still new to the automotive sector and is yet to prove its mettle. Also, they are unable to evaluate the risks associated with the implementation as Ethernet is still more expensive than CAN and LIN, which are the popular technologies used in most cars today. Thus, the reasons preventing OEMs from adopting Ethernet in vehicles will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Request Free Sample Report

Automotive Ethernet Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive ethernet market by Application (Cameras and ADASs, Infotainment, Diagnostics, and Network backbone) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The automotive Ethernet market share growth by the cameras and ADASs segment will be significant for revenue generation. Ethernet has been widely accepted in the cameras and ADASs segment as it has higher bandwidth than LVDS and does not require any shielding. Camera applications have been increasing in modern vehicles as it plays a pivotal role in providing information about the vehicle surroundings and driving conditions to the central processor. Also, regulatory mandates regarding the installation of cameras and ADASs contribute to the adoption of Ethernet for camera and ADAS applications in vehicles will lead to market growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free sample report

Related Reports:

Automotive Communication Protocols Market -The automotive communication protocols market share is expected to increase by USD 507.12 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market -The automotive active purge pump market share is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 27.49%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.30 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTIA Group, AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 08 Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Application Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

5.3 Cameras and ADASs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Cameras and ADASs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Cameras and ADASs- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Infotainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Infotainment- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Infotainment- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Network backbone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Network backbone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Network backbone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026($ million)

Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026(%)

7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials

8.1.2 Rising demand for driver assistance systems

8.1.3 Future-proof technology

8.1.4 Adoption of automation to reduce the manufacturing cost of automotive wiring harnesses

8.1.5 Improved data security

8.1.6 Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 OEMs skeptical about adopting ethernet in vehicles

8.2.2 Expensive and less flexible

8.2.3 Consolidation of ECUs to drive down Ethernet cabling in automobiles

8.2.4 Frequent change in market dynamics leading to short product life cycle

8.2.5 Connectors need to evolve with the growing popularity of autonomous technologies

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles

8.3.2 Ethernet-based AVB in infotainment systems

8.3.3 Shifting the focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles

8.3.4 Introduction of Power over Ethernet (PoE)

8.3.5 Induction of high-end optical fibers into the automobile sector

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 ACTIA Group

Exhibit 54: ACTIA Group - Overview

Exhibit 55: ACTIA Group - Business segments

Exhibit 56: ACTIA Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: ACTIA Group - Segment focus

10.4 AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 61: Broadcom Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 64: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Exhibit 66: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 69: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview

Exhibit 70: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news

Exhibit 72: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.8 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 77: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 81: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview

Exhibit 82: NXP Semiconductors NV - Business segments

Exhibit 83: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.11 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 84: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 86: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 87: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 88: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 89: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91:Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio