Automotive ethernet market size to increase by USD 4,606.85 million between 2022 and 2027; Amphenol Communications Solutions, Broadcom Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive ethernet market size is forecast to grow by USD 4,606.85 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 20.88% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for high bandwidth and lightweight materials. Modern vehicles are equipped with various sensors, and the consequence of this is the development of more complex security systems. All modules and systems are interconnected and communicate with an electronic control unit (ECU). Therefore, conventional wire harnesses and connectors cannot support the bandwidth demands of high-speed data transmission. To meet the requirements of the bandwidth, OEMs use shielded coaxial cables, which offer higher bandwidth than cables that are unshielded. However, the shielding of cables has increased both the cost of the vehicle and the weight of the vehicle. This has forced OEMs to invest in developing networking technologies that use lightweight materials at lower costs and higher bandwidth limits. Moreover, with widespread adoption, material costs will continue to decline as competition increases. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Ethernet Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global automotive ethernet market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period The automotive ethernet market in APAC will be driven by the increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs) in vehicles.

Company Profiles

The automotive ethernet market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ACTIA PCS - The company offers automotive ethernet that adds value to one's IP projects and public transportation vehicles and acts as a robust and innovative solution for embedded IP network applications.

- The company offers automotive ethernet that adds value to one's IP projects and public transportation vehicles and acts as a robust and innovative solution for embedded IP network applications. Intrepid Control Systems Inc. - The company offers automotive ethernet that is designed to meet automotive specifications for EMI/EMC, noise cancellation, and transmission jitter, providing consistent and reliable operation over a single shielded twisted pair automotive cable.

- The company offers automotive ethernet that is designed to meet automotive specifications for EMI/EMC, noise cancellation, and transmission jitter, providing consistent and reliable operation over a single shielded twisted pair automotive cable. NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive ethernet that helps to develop links between advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, cameras, and other electronic control units (ECUs) by leveraging the Cadence Ethernet controller.

- The company offers automotive ethernet that helps to develop links between advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, cameras, and other electronic control units (ECUs) by leveraging the Cadence Ethernet controller. NXP Semiconductors NV - The company offers automotive ethernet that provides high data rates and design flexibility for this new era of automotive innovation.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The market share growth of the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the introduction of safety systems that are technologically advanced, propulsion, connectivity, and environmental features passenger cars have seen rapid electrification of mechanical components. This led to an increase in the number of electronic control units (ECUs) in passenger cars. As a result, automotive ethernet has become a key enabler for data communication between ECUs. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow in tandem with the growth of the global automotive ethernet market during the forecast period.

By applications, the market is segmented into cameras and ADAS, infotainment, diagnostics, and network backbone.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . - Request a Sample

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion . from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.65%. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by . from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.65%. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The automotive central gateway module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,152.23 million . The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (LIN central gateway module, CAN central gateway module, and ethernet central gateway module), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this automotive ethernet market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive ethernet market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ethernet market vendors.

Automotive Ethernet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,606.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACTIA PCS, Amphenol Communications Solutions, Broadcom Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., DASAN Networks Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intrepid Control Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, System on Chip Engineering S.L., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tektronix Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive ethernet market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive ethernet market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Cameras and ADAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Cameras and ADAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Cameras and ADAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Cameras and ADAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Cameras and ADAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Infotainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Infotainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Infotainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Infotainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Infotainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Network backbone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Network backbone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Network backbone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Network backbone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Network backbone - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACTIA PCS

Exhibit 116: ACTIA PCS - Overview



Exhibit 117: ACTIA PCS - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ACTIA PCS - Key offerings

12.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Cadence Design Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 128: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.7 Intrepid Control Systems Inc.

Exhibit 133: Intrepid Control Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Intrepid Control Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Intrepid Control Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 136: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Marvell Technology Inc.

Exhibit 141: Marvell Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Marvell Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Marvell Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 144: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 151: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 154: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.13 Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 155: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 158: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Spirent Communications Plc

Exhibit 161: Spirent Communications Plc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Spirent Communications Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Spirent Communications Plc - Key news



Exhibit 164: Spirent Communications Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Spirent Communications Plc - Segment focus

12.16 System on Chip Engineering S.L.

Exhibit 166: System on Chip Engineering S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 167: System on Chip Engineering S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: System on Chip Engineering S.L. - Key offerings

12.17 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 169: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio