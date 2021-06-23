Automotive Event Data Recorder Market to grow by USD 1.14 billion|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 23, 2021, 10:27 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive event data recorder market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Digital Ally Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, OCTO Group Spa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Squarell BV, Vacron, Veoneer Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising number of road accidents across the world. However, high investments needed to install EDRs and their supporting technologies will hamper the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Digital Ally Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, OCTO Group Spa, Robert Bosch GmbH, Squarell BV, Vacron, and Veoneer Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising number of road accidents across the world, the insurance premium discounts for vehicles with EDRs, and the favorable regulatory environment supporting EDR adoption will offer immense growth opportunities. The high investments needed to install EDRs and their supporting technologies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive event data recorder market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Event Data Recorder Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive event data recorder market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Event Data Recorder Market Size
- Automotive Event Data Recorder Market Trends
- Automotive Event Data Recorder Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the favorable regulatory environment supporting EDR adoption as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Event Data Recorder Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Event Data Recorder Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive event data recorder market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive event data recorder market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive event data recorder market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive event data recorder market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Digital Ally Inc.
- Knorr Bremse AG
- OCTO Group Spa
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Squarell BV
- Vacron
- Veoneer Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
