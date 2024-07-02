Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 11.26 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in demand for automobiles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive exhaust gas sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.85% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for automobiles is driving market growth, with a trend towards cloud integration with OBD. However, increasing cost burden on oems poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SE, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, MS Motorservice International GmbH, Niterra Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., Stoneridge Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Tohoku Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Oxygen sensor, Temperature sensor, NOx sensor, Particulate matter sensor, and Differential pressure sensor), End-user (Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SE, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, MS Motorservice International GmbH, Niterra Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., Stoneridge Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Tohoku Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive exhaust gas sensors market is driven by advancements in sensor technology, enabling integration with cloud-based systems. These innovations offer benefits such as online support for repair services, fleet diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and improved driving tracking. However, security and privacy concerns arise due to the potential transfer of sensitive vehicle and personal data without consent. Robust system security and encryptions are essential prerequisites for cloud-connectivity in exhaust gas sensors to mitigate these risks and ensure market growth.

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing regulations on emissions. These sensors play a crucial role in measuring exhaust gases and ensuring compliance with environmental standards. The market is driven by technological advancements, such as the integration of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and the development of real-time monitoring systems. Additionally, the rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the growing awareness of air quality are key trends shaping the market. The use of autonomous vehicles is also expected to boost the market, as sensors play a vital role in their operation. Overall, the Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The automotive exhaust gas sensors market is experiencing growth due to stricter emission regulations. OEMs are investing in new technologies and exhaust systems to meet these norms, including engine improvements, NOx and particulate matter treatments, and electronic controls. However, the use of precious metal sensors adds to manufacturing costs and vehicle prices, potentially decreasing demand. High-performance vehicles face even higher sensor replacement costs. These factors may challenge profit margins for OEMs and impact the market during the forecast period.

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors market faces several challenges. These sensors are essential for monitoring vehicle emissions and maintaining environmental regulations. However, the development of cost-effective and accurate sensors remains a significant challenge. Additionally, the integration of these sensors into complex vehicle systems requires extensive research and development. Furthermore, the need for sensors to detect various gases, such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, adds to the complexity. Lastly, ensuring the sensors' durability and reliability under extreme temperatures and conditions is a continuous challenge. Despite these hurdles, advancements in technology and materials continue to drive innovation in the Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors market.

Segment Overview

This automotive exhaust gas sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Oxygen sensor

1.2 Temperature sensor

1.3 NOx sensor

1.4 Particulate matter sensor

1.5 Differential pressure sensor End-user 2.1 Passenger vehicles

2.2 Commercial vehicles Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Oxygen sensor- Oxygen sensors are essential components in automotive exhaust systems, monitoring exhaust gas emissions and maintaining optimal engine performance. These closed-loop sensors detect oxygen molecules to determine the engine's air-fuel mixture, ensuring it adheres to the stoichiometric ratio. Placed before and after the catalytic converter, they help reduce hydrocarbons and NOx emissions. Manufactured with zirconium bulbs and platinum electrodes, they have become standard equipment due to increasing regulatory compliance. New technologies like MEMS semiconductors are driving down costs, leading to wider adoption and market growth.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of sensors used to monitor exhaust gas emissions in automotive vehicles. These sensors play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with norms and regulations regarding vehicular emissions. They measure physical properties such as temperature, fluid level, and pressure to detect overheating, NOx emissions, and other pollutants. Exhaust gas sensors are integral components of engine control units in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Their function is essential for both efficiency, safety, and comfort, as well as for pollution control. The market for these sensors is expanding, driven by the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need for advanced exhaust sensors to improve exhaust gas treatment systems in diesel cars.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors market is a significant segment in the automotive industry, focusing on the development and implementation of sensors used to monitor exhaust gas emissions. These sensors play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and improving vehicle performance. The market encompasses various types of sensors, including oxygen sensors, NOx sensors, and CO sensors. The demand for these sensors is driven by stringent emission norms and the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability. The market is also influenced by technological advancements, such as the integration of advanced sensors and the adoption of electric vehicles. The future of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors market lies in the development of sensors that can accurately measure a wider range of emissions and provide real-time data to optimize vehicle performance and reduce emissions.

