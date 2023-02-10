Automotive exhaust gas sensors market to grow by USD 10,392.13 million from 2022 to 2027: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive exhaust gas sensors market size is estimated to increase by USD 10,392.13 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the automotive exhaust gas sensors market was valued at USD 23,301.93 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2023-2027

Key trends - The development of MEMS technology and nanoelectromechanical systems (NESM) is a key trend in the market. The introduction of MEMS as electromechanical systems has led to the development of microsensors and actuators. The use of MEMS enables developers to manufacture sensors for measuring temperature, pressure, inertial forces, chemical species, magnetic fields, and radiation. Moreover, microsensors have the benefit of low per-unit production costs due to their small size. MEMS use self-assembled monolayers (SAM) to treat the surfaces of moving MEMS parts using coatings. Such factors will support the growth of the global market during the forecast period. To know more – Buy the Report

Automotive exhaust gas sensors market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive exhaust gas sensors market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive exhaust gas sensors market is fragmented, with the presence of a few large-, medium-, and small-scale manufacturers. Some of the prominent vendors that offer automotive exhaust gas sensors in the market are ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, MS Motorservice International GmbH, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Stoneridge Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Tohoku Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. and others.

Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers globally, whereas smaller manufacturers are concentrated in their regional markets. Manufacturers compete on the basis of parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. High product differentiation intensifies the competition in the market.

Vendor offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that detect temperatures from -40 to 1000 degrees Celsius.

The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that detect temperatures from -40 to 1000 degrees Celsius. Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that have advantages such as their low system cost, different shape feasibilities, and low power consumption.

The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that have advantages such as their low system cost, different shape feasibilities, and low power consumption. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that are heat- and vibration-resistant.

The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that are heat- and vibration-resistant. Continental AG - The company offers automotive exhaust gas sensors that provide data for closer control of emission-relevant exhaust gas after treatment.

Automotive exhaust gas sensors market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (oxygen sensor, temperature sensor, NOx sensor, particulate matter sensor, and differential pressure sensor) and end-user (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).

The oxygen sensors segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Oxygens sensors help monitor and reduce exhaust gas emissions. They are closed-loop sensors that detect oxygen molecules coming out of exhaust systems. These sensors have become a part of the standard equipment used in vehicles. Moreover, many regulatory authorities have mandated the use of these systems in automobiles. With the rise in the number of vehicles manufactured, the number of oxygen sensors employed is expected to increase. These factors are expected to fuel segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive exhaust gas sensors market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive exhaust gas sensors market.

APAC is estimated to account for 72% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , Japan , India , and South Korea are the key contributors to the market in the region owing to their high population density and increasing consumer disposable income. As a result, global automobile manufacturers are entering the regional market, which will increase the high adoption of automotive exhaust gas sensors. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Automotive exhaust gas sensors market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increase in demand for automobiles is driving the market growth. The increasing purchasing power is fueling the demand for new and improved vehicles. However, environmental and health concerns related to exhaust gases are also increasing. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are integrating exhaust gas sensors in newly launched models. In addition, efficient exhaust systems are being developed. These factors will boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rise in the adoption of electric vehicles is challenging the market. Fossil fuel-based automobiles release airborne pollutants and greenhouse gases. Hence, electric vehicles (EVs) are considered an alternative, as they do not produce any flue gases and eliminate the need for exhaust gas sensors. Governments of various countries are encouraging the adoption of EVs by introducing favorable policies and providing tax credit benefits. Moreover, the prices of batteries are expected to decrease. Hence, EVs pose a challenge to conventional automobiles, which, in turn, will affect the demand for exhaust gas sensors.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive exhaust gas sensors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive exhaust gas sensors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive exhaust gas sensors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive exhaust gas sensors market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive exhaust gas sensors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026. this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive ultracapacitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 165.09 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (double-layered capacitors, pseudo capacitors, and hybrid capacitors), application (brake regeneration, start-stop operation, and active suspension), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,392.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, MS Motorservice International GmbH, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Stoneridge Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Tohoku Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive exhaust gas sensors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive exhaust gas sensors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Oxygen sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oxygen sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oxygen sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oxygen sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oxygen sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Temperature sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Temperature sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Temperature sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 NOx sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on NOx sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on NOx sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on NOx sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on NOx sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Particulate matter sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Particulate matter sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Particulate matter sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Particulate matter sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Particulate matter sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Differential pressure sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Differential pressure sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Differential pressure sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Differential pressure sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Differential pressure sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 124: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 128: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 133: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.7 Delphi Technologies Plc

Exhibit 137: Delphi Technologies Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Delphi Technologies Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Delphi Technologies Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Delphi Technologies Plc - Segment focus

12.8 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 141: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 146: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Faurecia

Exhibit 151: Faurecia - Overview



Exhibit 152: Faurecia - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Faurecia - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Faurecia - Segment focus

12.11 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 155: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 156: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 158: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 165: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 170: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 173: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 178: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Sensata Technologies Inc

Exhibit 180: Sensata Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 181: Sensata Technologies Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Sensata Technologies Inc - Key news



Exhibit 183: Sensata Technologies Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Sensata Technologies Inc - Segment focus

12.17 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 185: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 187: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 188: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/automotive-exhaust-gas-sensorsmarket

SOURCE Technavio