Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 566.79 million | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The automotive exhaust manifold market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Benteler International AG

BG Products Inc.

Bosal Nederland BV

DENSO Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG

EDELBROCK LLC

ElringKlinger AG

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Katcon SA de CV

Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa

MAHLE GmbH

Sango Co. Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG

Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 72% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the automotive exhaust manifold market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing purchase power parity will drive the automotive exhaust manifold market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial vehicle segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for utility vehicles in North America is the primary driver for the market in focus. This is because SUVs and pickup trucks are classified as light commercial vehicles in North American countries. In addition, the increasing demand for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in APAC is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the significant use of V-type engines in light commercial vehicles in North America is contributing to the revenue generation of the market in focus. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growth in the production volume of passenger vehicles is driving the automotive exhaust manifold market growth. The global automotive exhaust manifold market is directly dependent on the growth of automobiles, particularly passenger vehicles, as exhaust manifold is a standard part of the fitment in vehicles.

The issues related to the development of cracks or leakages are challenging the automotive exhaust manifold market growth. An exhaust manifold is subjected to extreme heat during the working condition and is cooled down when the engine is switched off. This results in a high probability of the development of cracks or leakages due to continuous subjection to high-stress levels over the course of time.

Download free sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the automotive exhaust manifold market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive Diesel Filter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 566.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, DENSO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, EDELBROCK LLC, ElringKlinger AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Katcon SA de CV, Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa, MAHLE GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG, and Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Benteler International AG

Exhibit 89: Benteler International AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Benteler International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Benteler International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Benteler International AG - Segment focus

10.4 Bosal Nederland BV

Exhibit 93: Bosal Nederland BV - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bosal Nederland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bosal Nederland BV - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bosal Nederland BV - Key offerings

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 97: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Katcon SA de CV

Exhibit 105: Katcon SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 106: Katcon SA de CV - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Katcon SA de CV - Key offerings

10.8 Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa

Exhibit 108: Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa - Overview



Exhibit 109: Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Magneti Marelli After Market Parts and Services Spa - Key offerings

10.9 Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 115: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG

Exhibit 120: Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Walter Boysen GmbH and Co.KG - Key offerings

10.12 Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio