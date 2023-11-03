Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 735.08 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market is estimated to increase by USD 735.08 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The automotive exhaust manifold market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive exhaust manifold market are Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc., BorgWarner Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, EDELBROCK LLC, ElringKlinger AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LTD., SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024-2028

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering

Benteler International AG: The company offers automotive exhaust manifold such as dual wall exhaust manifolds, available as air gap or fiber mat insulation offering lower thermal losses than cast iron construction for better efficiency and start up behavior.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to make a substantial 42% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Notably, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand play significant roles as major contributors to automobile sales in the region. Furthermore, the stringent emission regulations pertaining to vehicles in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia are actively contributing to the revenue generated by the automotive exhaust manifold market in APAC.

Impactful driver- Growth in production volume of passenger vehicles

Key Trend - Developments in exhaust manifold designs for turbocharged diesel engines

Major Challenges - The growth of the all-electric vehicles market is a challenge that affects market growth.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024 – 2028: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (passenger car and commercial vehicle), fuel type (gasoline and diesel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The passenger car segment is projected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. The escalating demand for passenger vehicles can be attributed to several factors, including improving economic conditions, higher income levels, and an increasing availability of employment opportunities. These factors collectively boost the growth of the market.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

