Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market size to grow by USD 735.08 million from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market is estimated to increase by USD 735.08 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The automotive exhaust manifold market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive exhaust manifold market are Benteler International AG, BG Products Inc., BorgWarner Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, EDELBROCK LLC, ElringKlinger AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LTD., SPM Autocomp Systems Pvt Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024-2028
Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering:

  • Benteler International AG: The company offers automotive exhaust manifold such as dual wall exhaust manifolds, available as air gap or fiber mat insulation offering lower thermal losses than cast iron construction for better efficiency and start up behavior.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to make a substantial 42% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Notably, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand play significant roles as major contributors to automobile sales in the region. Furthermore, the stringent emission regulations pertaining to vehicles in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia are actively contributing to the revenue generated by the automotive exhaust manifold market in APAC.

Download free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growth in production volume of passenger vehicles
  • Key Trend - Developments in exhaust manifold designs for turbocharged diesel engines
  • Major Challenges - The growth of the all-electric vehicles market is a challenge that affects market growth.

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market 2024 – 2028: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (passenger car and commercial vehicle), fuel type (gasoline and diesel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

The passenger car segment is projected to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. The escalating demand for passenger vehicles can be attributed to several factors, including improving economic conditions, higher income levels, and an increasing availability of employment opportunities. These factors collectively boost the growth of the market.

Technavio Research experts has provided more insights on the market share of segments

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.14

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

