Automotive Exhaust System Market Size to grow by USD 23.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, Developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive exhaust system market size is forecast to increase by USD 23.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys, stringent regulations to control emissions, and increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akrapovic d.d., Benteler International AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Eisenmann Exhaust Systems GmbH, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hexadex Ltd., Hirotec Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., REMUS Innovation GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Thunder Exhaust System Co. Ltd, and Tenneco Inc.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Automotive Exhaust System Market - Segmentation

This automotive exhaust system market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), fuel type (gasoline and diesel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Major factors for the growth include the expansion of passenger cars in emerging and developing countries such as India , China , and ASEAN countries (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Furthermore, the rising demand for passenger cars in the global automotive market drives the market in this sector significantly. Moreover, increasing demand for high-performance passenger cars with multiple catalytic converters continues to drive revenue growth of the passenger car segment in the global automotive exhaust systems market. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Automotive Exhaust System Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys drives the growth of the global automotive exhaust system market.

Various aluminized steel materials with a high coefficient of thermal expansion and excellent durability are used by automakers.

They increasingly use tubular steel exhaust manifolds in their entry-level vehicles, helping to improve the overall efficiency of the exhaust system.

Moreover, automotive exhaust manifolds collect exhaust gases after the combustion process in the engine and thus, the type of material used to manufacture the exhaust manifold is of utmost importance. This is because it determines the reliability and durability of the exhaust system.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The high cost associated with exhaust systems is a challenge that may impede the growth of the market.

The global market witnesses the integration of electronics in the design, development, and manufacturing of vehicles, increasing the use of advanced materials, and introducing advanced processes and machinery.

Since the introduction of these changes has progressed, modern automobiles have become safer, more energy efficient, and more fuel efficient.

But these trends in the global automotive industry are also leading to rising vehicle costs.

Hence, such challenges hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Exhaust System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive exhaust system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive exhaust system market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive exhaust system market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive exhaust system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentations by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is notably driving the automotive e-compressor market growth.

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive premium tires market segmentation by end-user (replacement and OEM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires is notably driving the automotive premium tires market growth.

Automotive Exhaust System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akrapovic d.d., Benteler International AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Eisenmann Exhaust Systems GmbH, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hexadex Ltd., Hirotec Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., REMUS Innovation GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Thunder Exhaust System Co. Ltd, and Tenneco Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Fuel Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive exhaust system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive exhaust system market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Fuel type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Fuel type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Fuel Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fuel Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Fuel Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Fuel Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Fuel Type

7.3 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Fuel Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Fuel Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Fuel Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akrapovic d.d.

Exhibit 111: Akrapovic d.d. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Akrapovic d.d. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Akrapovic d.d. - Key offerings

12.4 Benteler International AG

Exhibit 114: Benteler International AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Benteler International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Benteler International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Benteler International AG - Segment focus

12.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 118: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Bosal Nederland BV

Exhibit 123: Bosal Nederland BV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bosal Nederland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bosal Nederland BV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Bosal Nederland BV - Key offerings

12.7 Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG

Exhibit 127: Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG - Segment focus

12.8 Faurecia

Exhibit 131: Faurecia - Overview



Exhibit 132: Faurecia - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Faurecia - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Faurecia - Segment focus

12.9 Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 135: Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Hexadex Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Hexadex Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hexadex Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Hexadex Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Hirotec Corp.

Exhibit 144: Hirotec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hirotec Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hirotec Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Klarius Products Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Klarius Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Klarius Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Klarius Products Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 162: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio