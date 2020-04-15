Automotive Fabrics Market Report Highlights Sales Volume, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Historical Growth & Future Perspectives by 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive fabrics market is expected to grow exponentially by 2028; thanks to stern safety standards set by the governments regarding use of airbags in automobiles followed by presence in upholstery, safety belts, and tires. Automotive fabrics come across as coated, knitted, non-woven, woven, or composite fabrics that are lightweight, soft, elastic, and flexible in terms of design.

The most sought-after automotive interior materials are vinyl, thermoplastic polymers, leather (synthetic leather, artificial leather or PU, and genuine leather), and fabric (tweed, velour, velvet, and body cloth fabric). In automobiles, one generally finds rayon and polyester blends. High-end cars prefer velour. Vinyl acts as a good alternative in terms of pocket-friendliness. However, the basic disadvantage of vinyl is that its temperature rises on getting exposed to sun. Leather proves to be durable with respect to seats. However, synthetic leader is more into it as genuine leather stands expensive and is also banned in several economies.

Asia Pacific leads the automotive fabrics market. This could be credited to an upsurge in the manufacture of vehicles in economies like Japan, China, and India. Besides, several manufacturers are shifting their base to Asia Pacific due to saving on labor. North America and Europe (Germany, in particular) are already the major part of this Automotive fabrics. They have reached saturation though.

Download PDF to know more details about "Automotive Fabrics Market" report 2028.

By application, the automotive fabrics market spans floor covering, upholstery, safety belts, airbags, tires, and pre-assembled interior components. By type of vehicle, the segmentation goes like heavy trucks and buses, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. By geography, the segmentation spans North America, LATAM, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Europe.

The latest trend in this regard is their usage in carpets. This usage enables noise absorption and vibration. Increase in awareness on this count is expected to bolster the market of Automotive fabrics in the near future.

The players contributing to the market of automotive fabrics market include Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.; Adient Plc; and Lear Corporation. Organic growth is the focal point. For instance – "Guilford Performance Textiles" from Lear have their "TeXstyle Enhance" facilitate embossing, pigment printing, high frequency welding, and laser etching.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Fabrics from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Fabrics market.

Access 124 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Fabrics Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-automotive-fabrics-market

Leading players of Automotive Fabrics including:

Adient PLC



Lear Corporation



Toyota Boshoku Corporation



Takata Corporation



Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.



Seiren Co., Ltd.



SRF Limited



Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.



Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.



Tenowo GmbH



ACME Mills Company



Martur Automotive Seating Systems



Glen Raven , Inc.

Haartz Corporation



Bmd Private Ltd.



Borgers Se & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

Chori Co., Ltd.



CMI Enterprises Inc.



Heathcoat Fabrics Limited



Krishna



Moriden America Inc.



TB Kawashima Co., Ltd.



Trevira GmbH ( Germany )

Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Polyester & Nylon



Wool



Vinyl



Leather



Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Seat



Car Roof



Carpet



Airbags



Safety Belts



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.