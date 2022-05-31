Automotive Fasteners Market Size to Grow by USD 6.02 billion | 59% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

View a Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market

Automotive Fasteners Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The improvement in economic conditions of emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico have increased the demand for technologically advanced and fuel-efficient passenger cars. APAC accounts for the highest contribution to passenger car sales and production.

Automotive Fasteners Market: Geography Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. 59% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are some of the key countries in the automotive fasteners market in APAC. Growing automobile production in the region will drive the automotive fasteners market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Analysis

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Bulten AB, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Norm Fasteners, Penn Engineering, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE-VARVIT Spa, and Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:

Bulten AB - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.

The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs. Illinois Tool Works Inc. - The company designs and manufactures innovative fasteners for OEMs and their top-tier suppliers.

KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV - The company offers automotive fasteners to various automotive OEMs.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Automotive Fasteners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bulten AB, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV, Norm Fasteners, Penn Engineering, Rocknel Fastener Inc., SBE-VARVIT Spa, and Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bulten AB

Exhibit 43: Bulten AB - Overview



Exhibit 44: Bulten AB - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Bulten AB - Key news



Exhibit 46: Bulten AB - Key offerings

10.4 EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 47: EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 48: EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 49: EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 50: EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 51: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 55: KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 56: KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 57: KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding BV

10.8 Norm Fasteners

Exhibit 61: Norm Fasteners - Overview



Exhibit 62: Norm Fasteners - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Norm Fasteners - Key offerings

10.9 Penn Engineering

Exhibit 64: Penn Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 65: Penn Engineering - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Penn Engineering - Key news



Exhibit 67: Penn Engineering - Key offerings

10.10 Rocknel Fastener Inc.

Exhibit 68: Rocknel Fastener Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Rocknel Fastener Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Rocknel Fastener Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SBE-VARVIT Spa

Exhibit 71: SBE-VARVIT Spa - Overview



Exhibit 72: SBE-VARVIT Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 73: SBE-VARVIT Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Sundaram Fasteners Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Sundaram Fasteners Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio