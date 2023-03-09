Automotive Filters Global Market Report 2023: Advancements in Filtration Media Technology Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Filters Market by Filters Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant, DPF, GPF, Urea), Vehicle Type, Aftermarket & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive filters market is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% for the same period.

With an increase in vehicle production has fueled the demand for filters such as oil, air, fuel, cabin air filters for the OE market. Similarly, the rise in the adoption of automatic, CVT, and DCT transmission systems has created a significant demand for transmission filters. On the other hand, rising vehicle parc around the globe and increased average miles driven has propelled the replacement demand for filters like oil, air, fuel, and cabin air filters.

Further, increasing stringent vehicle emission norms has pushed OEMs to adopt after treatment devices such as Urea filters, DPF filters, and GPF filters to achieve the specified particle number (PN) limits. Further, engine downsizing is one of the recent popular trends in gasoline passenger cars, using gasoline turbochargers, leading to particulate emissions, which would drive the demand for gasoline particulate filters.

Passenger cars to Lead the automotive filters market under the review period of 2022 to 2027.

ICE Passenger cars lead the automotive filters market at a global level. The top six countries with the highest passenger car production are China, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea, and the US. These top six countries contributes to 88% of global passenger car production. The growth of passengers in these countries can be attributed to the factors such as increasing per capita income and improved the living of standard.

According to the publisher's analysis, the share of the economy and mid-range cars stood at ~75-80% of total passenger cars in global production for 2021. Air filters, oil filters, fuel filters, and cabin filters are installed in all passenger cars, and growing production will drive the market for these automotive filters. Additionally, consumers in Europe and North America prefer luxury vehicles and SUVs with a greater installation rate of technology components. This will fuel the demand for some filters like oil separators, brake dust filters, transmission oil filters, and coolant filters in the passenger car vehicle segment

Brake Dust filters are expected to be the fastest growing filters market during the forecast period.

Brake dust filters are expected to reduce pollution caused by fine brake dust particles significantly. Brake dust filters are a niche technology initially developed by Mann+Hummel (Germany) and are yet to be commercialized on a larger scale. Particle emitting from the braking process in urban areas creates significantly more dust particles than exhaust emissions. These small particles emitted due to the braking process are harmful to human health and the environment. More than 90% of brake dust is made up of ultra-fine particles, which are harmful to people's health.

Hence, to reduce these emission particles from the braking process, the companies have invented brake dust filters. The adoption rate of brake dust filters is minimal and mainly restricted to developed countries in Europe and North America. Volkswagen AG (Germany) and Mann+Hummel tested the brake dust particle filters in its Golf prototype in 2019. Volkswagen AG (Germany) also planned to install this technology in other car models.

Thus, if the brake duct filters prove to be successful for Volkswagen AG, other OEMs may also install them in their cars, driving the brake dust filters market in Europe for the passenger cars segment. Further, if governments across the world will start regulating for brake dust particles then the demand for brake dust filters would increase significantly in passenger as well as commercial vehicles.

Moreover, This filter type can be equipped in all types of vehicle propulsion, covering from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. All these factors are expected to spur the market growth for brake dust filters in the near future.

Europe is anticipated to be the second largest automotive filters market by 2027.

According to the publisher's analysis, Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for automotive filters by 2027. The region has a higher demand for passenger vehicles, particularly for mid-range and premium vehicles and minivans, due to strong buying power, high per capita income, improved living standards, and consumers' interest in adopting technologically advanced products. In 2021, the production share of mid-range and premium passenger vehicles stood at ~90% 2021. This will guide the market growth of various automotive filters such as oil, air, cabin, etc. Further, Volkswagen AG tested brake dust filters in one of its vehicle models to minimize the braking experience and reduce emissions from brakes.

Other OEMs in the region are expected to adopt such advanced filters and increase the deployment of other filtration technologies such as oil separators, coolant filters, crankcase ventilation filters, etc. In addition, electric and hybrid vehicles have noticed exponential growth in the recent past and are expected to grow in the coming future. All these factors are expected to drive the market of cabin filters, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC filters, and cooling air particle filters in the European region

Research Coverage:

The study segments the automotive filters market and forecasts the market size based on filters type (ICE) (Air filter, fuel filter, oil filter, cabin filter, brake dust filter, transmission filter, coolant filter, oil separator, steering filter, urea filter, DPF filter, GPF filter, and crankcase ventilation filter), Air filters by media type (cellulose, and synthetic), Fuel filters by fuel type (Gasoline, and Diesel), Cabin filters by Material type (Particle cabin, activated carbon , and electrostatic), by vehicle type (ICE) (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, and Bus), Electric & Hybrid by Vehicle Type (BEV, and PHEV), Electric & Hybrid vehicle filters Market, By filters type (Air filter, fuel filter, oil filter, cabin filter, a brake dust filter, transmission filter, dryer cartridges for batteries, EMI/EMC Filter, and cooling air particle filter), Aftermarket by filter types (oil filter, fuel filter, air filter, cabin filter, coolant filter, and transmission oil filter), Off-highway by equipment type (Agricultural Tractor, and Construction Equipment), Off-highway by filters type (fuel filter, oil filter, air filter, cabin air filter, and transmission oil filter), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Stringency in Emission Regulations and Fuel Economy Norms

Increasing Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Sales

Restraints

Use of Washable/Non-Replaceable Filters to Restrain Aftermarket Demand

Opportunities

Advancements in Filtration Media Technology

Rise in Sales of Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

Challenges

Availability of Local Products to Hinder Demand for OE Filters

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automotive Filters Market (Ice), by Filter Type

7 Automotive Air Filters (Oe) Market, by Media Type

8 Automotive Cabin Filters (Oe) Market, by Material Type

9 Automotive Fuel Filters (Oe) Market, by Fuel Type

10 Automotive Filters Market (Ice), by Vehicle Type

11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters Market (Oe), by Filter Type

12 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (Oe) Market, by Vehicle Type

13 Off-Highway Filters (Oe) Market, by Filter Type

14 Off-Highway Vehicle Filters Market, by Equipment Type

15 Automotive Filters Aftermarket (Ice), by Filter Type

16 Automotive Filters Market, by Region

17 Analyst's Recommendations

18 Competitive Landscape

19 Company Profiles

20 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Acdelco

Adr Group

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Al Filter

Alco Filters

Apc Filtration

Cummins Inc.

Dale Filter Systems

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Fildex Filters

Filtran LLC

Freudenberg Group

Hengst SE

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Lucas Tvs Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mann+Hummel

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi S.P.A

Toyota Boshoku

Ufi Filters

Valeo

