Automotive Filters Market size is set to grow by USD 5.93 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for road transportation boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.95% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for road transportation is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for multilayer filtration systems. However, rising demand for evs poses a challenge. Key market players include A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, ALCO Filters Ltd., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., ELOFIC INDUSTRIES Ltd., First Brands Group, Ford Motor Co., Hengst SE, MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Purofil Auto India Pvt Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi Spa, Toyota Motor Corp., UFI filters SPA, Valeo SA, and Zenith Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive filters market 2024-2028

Automotive Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5932.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Holding 3 Oy, ALCO Filters Ltd., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., ELOFIC INDUSTRIES Ltd., First Brands Group, Ford Motor Co., Hengst SE, MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Purofil Auto India Pvt Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi Spa, Toyota Motor Corp., UFI filters SPA, Valeo SA, and Zenith Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

Automotive filters are essential for maintaining vehicle components by preventing contaminants from entering engines, transmissions, and cabins. Multilayer filters, with multiple filtration stages, offer superior protection and extended filter life, reducing maintenance costs for owners. These filters improve engine performance and fuel efficiency by ensuring cleaner air and fluids, and contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing harmful emissions. Advanced technologies, like sensor systems, enable predictive maintenance and improve market growth.

The Automotive Filters market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cleaner and more efficient engines. Filters for air, fuel, oil, and cabin are in high demand. Heavy duty vehicles and commercial applications require specialized filters for durability and performance. Carbon active filters and vegetable oil based filters are trending for their eco-friendly properties. Electrostatic filters and nanofiber filters offer enhanced filtration capabilities. The market is competitive with key players focusing on innovation and cost-effectiveness. The future looks bright for this sector as regulations on emissions continue to tighten.

Market Challenges

• The automotive filters market is anticipated to experience a decline due to the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs). Key factors driving the shift towards EVs include government subsidies, decreasing battery prices, and the introduction of cost-effective EV variants. This trend is particularly noticeable in major markets like China, the US, Japan, Norway, and Germany. The IEA reports that EVs accounted for 18% of new car sales in 2023. Although conventional vehicles still dominate sales, the demand for EVs is projected to grow further due to supportive government policies. Consequently, the demand for automotive filters, which are essential for fuel-powered vehicles, is expected to decrease.

• The Automotive Filters market faces several challenges. The use of advanced technologies like NOx and SCR systems in vehicles necessitates the development of more efficient and effective filters. The need for longer filter life and reduced maintenance costs is another challenge. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent emission norms add to the complexity. Additionally, the cost of raw materials and the availability of high-quality filters pose significant challenges. Electrostatic filters, activated carbon filters, and cellulose filters are commonly used, but continuous research is required to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The future lies in filters that can effectively remove pollutants while ensuring optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency.

1.1 Air filters- The automotive filters market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing demand for automobiles, particularly passenger cars. Engine air filters enhance engine performance by circulating clean air, while cabin air filters purify air inside vehicles. Emerging markets, such as India and China, exhibit high demand for commercial vehicles, leading to increased adoption of cabin air filters. Government regulations and growing awareness of air pollution are key drivers. Major vendors are expanding in emerging economies to reduce costs and tap into new markets.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Filters Market encompasses various filtration media types, including Synthetic media, Electrostatic material, and others. These filters play a crucial role in Heavy duty engines powering Heavy trucks, as well as in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). EMI/EMC filters, Dryer cartridges, Electrostatic filters, Air filters, Oil filters, Fuel filters, and Coolant filters are essential components. With increasing Greenhouse emission standards, the focus on Particle filters, Catalytic converters, and improved Fuel efficiency is paramount. Novel filter materials are being explored to enhance Engine efficiency, Vehicle longevity, and contribute to Sustainability and Fuel economy in the Automobile sector. Emission regulations continue to evolve, driving the need for advanced filtration technologies.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Filters Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the performance and longevity of vehicles. These filters, including air, cabin, fuel, and oil filters, play a crucial role in maintaining engine efficiency and ensuring the comfort of vehicle occupants. The market for automotive filters is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle production, growing awareness of vehicle maintenance, and stringent emission norms. Additionally, advancements in filter technology, such as the use of nanofibers and activated carbon, are expected to fuel market growth. The market for automotive filters is a significant and growing sector within the automotive industry.

