Automotive Filters Market to grow by USD 6.01 billion from 2022 to 2027; A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Munksjo, ALCO Filters Ltd, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive filters market is estimated to grow by USD 6.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.14%. The automotive filters market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive filters market are A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Munksjo, ALCO Filters Ltd., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., ELOFIC INDUSTRIES Ltd., First Brands Group, Ford Motor Co., Hengst SE, MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Purofil Auto India Pvt Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi Spa, Toyota Motor Corp., UFI filters SPA, Wix filters, and Zenith Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Filters Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH: The company offers automotive filters such as air filters with OBD interface and fuel filters.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to account for 58% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In APAC, strong demand for automobiles encourages auto original equipment manufacturers to locate their production plants. Consequently, the rising vehicle production in this region will lead to an increased demand for automotive filters which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive filter market in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for road transportation

Increasing demand for road transportation Key Trend - Increasing varieties of fuel filters to suit different applications

- Increasing varieties of fuel filters to suit different applications Major Challenges - The rising demand for EVs

Market Segmentation

The air filters segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Rising automotive demand is driving the development of the global air filter market. Most light commercial vehicles should be equipped with cabin air filters due to the high levels of pollution in the environment. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to result in rapid growth of the air filters segment of the global automotive filters market during the forecast period.

Automotive Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

