Automotive Filters Market worth $23.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Filters Market is estimated to grow from USD 21.4 billion in 2020 to USD 23.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing stringency of vehicle emission and fuel economy regulations are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Filters Market.

"Particle to be the largest segment, by material type"

Particle is estimated to be the largest segment in the Automotive Filters Market. Particle cabin filters are very cost-effective compared to activated carbon and electrostatic cabin filters and offer above-average performance. Their low cost is one of the key factors for the growth of these filters, especially in price-sensitive countries such as India and China. Particle filters have a filter barrier made of a fully synthetic non-woven fabric. Synthetic fibers are not hygroscopic and, hence, water does not cause the cabin filters to deform. Such advantages are expected to result in steady growth for particle filters market soon.

"Passenger Car to be the fastest growing market for Automotive Filters Market, by vehicle type"

Passenger vehicles account for the largest share of environmental pollution caused by vehicles. Therefore, governments in several countries have implemented stringent pollution control norms for passenger vehicles. For instance, strict vehicular emission transition norms in India, such as BS 6, will ensure better treatment and filtration of exhaust gases. This will require the installation of more efficient filters, subsequently driving the market growth for filters in the passenger car segment.

"North America is estimated to be the largest market for automotive filters aftermarket"

In North American region, the US has a sizeable vehicle parc number. Also, US is home to leading aftermarket suppliers, such as Donaldson, ACDelco, and K&N Engineering, for automotive filters in the world. Hence, it can be inferred that the US is a matured market for automotive filters. The lack of adequate public transport and the wide geographical area of the country have compelled people to travel in their own vehicles. The average miles driven in the US is, therefore, higher as compared to other countries.

The Automotive Filters Market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the Automotive Filters Market are MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), Donaldson (US), Sogefi (Italy), and Robert Bosch (Germany).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets