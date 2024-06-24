Automotive Financing Market size is set to grow by USD 17.6 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in cab service financing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive financing market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.52% during the forecast period. Rise in cab service financing is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing investment in autonomous vehicles. However, increase in ride-sharing services poses a challenge. Key market players include Ally Financial Inc., Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BNP Paribas SA, Capital One Financial Corp., Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyundai Motor Co., ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Wells Fargo and Co..

Global automotive financing market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Used vehicle and New vehicle), Type (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ally Financial Inc., Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BNP Paribas SA, Capital One Financial Corp., Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyundai Motor Co., ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Wells Fargo and Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The autonomous vehicle market's growth is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive financing. Major automakers like Volvo, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, General Motors, Ford Motor, and tech companies such as Google are investing in this technology. Industry experts believe autonomous vehicles will revolutionize the automotive industry. Front-runners in this space include Audi, Daimler, Ford Motor, Continental, Bosch, and Aptiv. Non-automotive companies like Apple are also investing. As the market expands, automotive financing will play a crucial role in its growth during the forecast period.

The automotive financing market is experiencing significant growth, with a high volume of transactions taking place. Online financing is becoming increasingly popular, allowing consumers to apply and receive financing from the comfort of their homes. Vehicles of all types, including used and new, are being financed through various financing options such as personal loans, vehicle loans, and leasing. Financing companies provide competitive interest rates and flexible repayment plans to attract customers. The use of technology, including mobile applications and digital documentation, is streamlining the financing process. The trend towards electric and autonomous vehicles is also influencing financing options, with specialized financing solutions being offered to cater to this market. Overall, the automotive financing market is dynamic and evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Market Challenges

The rise of ride-sharing services has significantly impacted the automotive financing market. With fewer individuals purchasing new vehicles due to the convenience and cost savings of ride-sharing, the demand for automotive financing is decreasing. Notable companies like Lyft and Zify are expanding their offerings, leading to increased competition and potential revenue losses for the automotive financing industry. Additionally, strategic alliances between ride-sharing apps and taxi services, such as Curb and Via, further reduce the need for personal vehicle ownership. This trend is expected to continue, posing a challenge for the automotive financing market during the forecast period.

The automotive financing market faces several challenges. One major challenge is the increasing cost of vehicles and financing them. Another challenge is the rising debt levels of consumers, making it difficult for them to secure loans. Additionally, regulatory changes and economic uncertainty can impact financing options and interest rates. Furthermore, the shift towards electric vehicles and the associated higher upfront costs pose a challenge for financing providers. Lastly, the use of technology and digital platforms for financing is transforming the industry, requiring adaptability and innovation from players.

Segment Overview

This automotive financing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Used vehicle

1.2 New vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger vehicle

2.2 Commercial vehicle Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Used vehicle- The automotive financing market caters to consumers seeking to purchase or lease vehicles. Financing options include loans from banks and credit unions, as well as leasing arrangements from dealerships. These financial solutions enable consumers to acquire vehicles despite limited upfront funds. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle sales and consumer credit availability. Additionally, competitive financing rates and flexible repayment terms attract more buyers. Overall, the automotive financing market plays a crucial role in making car ownership accessible to a wider audience.

Research Analysis

The automotive financing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for new and used vehicles. Sales activities in this sector are buoyed by automotive financing solutions, which enable consumers to purchase vehicles despite credit constraints. Eulers Hiload EV and other financing options facilitate the acquisition of electric vehicles, with loan-to-value ratios often determining the size of loans. Autonomous vehicles are poised to disrupt the market, necessitating innovative financing structures. Dealers, banks, and credit unions offer various financing solutions, including Captive automotive financing, cryptocurrency payments, and digital payments systems. Technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence technology from firms like Upstart and Cion Digital, streamline loan processing and underwriting. Commercial vehicles and year-on-year growth are also key areas of focus in the automotive financing sector. Block chain and online/mobile banking further enhance the convenience and security of automotive financing services.

