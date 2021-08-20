Automotive Financing Market To Value Worth $ 14.66 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 20, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive financing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.66 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 3.14% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive financing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
Download Our Free Sample Report
Rising in-cab service financing, surging digitization in automotive financing, and increasing motorization in emerging countries are some of the prominent factors driving the market in the next few years. However, growing deep subprime auto loans, increasing ride-sharing services, and growing use of public transport due to an increase in air pollution are few factors likely to impede the growth in forthcoming years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The automotive financing market report includes exhaustive analytical insights based on type and geography. The Passenger Vehicle Type segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market's growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC due to rising sales of vehicles in major markets including India, China, Japan, and South Korea.
The automotive financing market covers the following areas:
Automotive Financing Market Sizing
Automotive Financing Market Forecast
Automotive Financing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ally Financial Inc.
- Capital One Financial Corp.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Factoring Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Car Rack Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Used vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ally Financial Inc.
- Capital One Financial Corp.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-financing-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article