Automotive Floor Carpet Market size to grow by USD 1,389.79 million from 2022 to 2027: Rising Demand for Vehicle Customization in Western Market to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive floor carpet market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,389.79 million by 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.75%. The rising demand for vehicle customization in Western markets is notably driving the automotive floor carpet market growth. Customizable floor carpets offer manufacturers the opportunity to add value to their vehicles and appeal to a wider range of consumers. Furthermore, with the spread of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, the demand for high-end floor carpets is expected to increase. The design of these vehicles often focuses on comfort and luxury, and high-quality floor carpets can enhance the consumer's overall driving experience. Overall, rising demand for vehicle customization and a growing focus on comfort and luxury in the automotive industry is expected to drive the global automotive floor carpet market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive floor carpet market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global automotive floor carpet market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global automotive floor carpet market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Automotive floor carpet market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global automotive floor carpet market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive floor carpet in the market are Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Auto Custom Carpets Inc., Autoneum Holding Ltd., Beaulieu International Group, Bharat Seats Ltd., Corinthian Textiles, Dorsett, Feltol Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, KK Motors Inc., Knox Auto Carpets Pty Ltd., Kotobukiya Fronte Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., Wade Automotiv, Betap B.V., and Hitkari Hitech Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The global automotive floor carpet market has the presence of numerous vendors that cater to the needs of global and regional automobiles. The vendors operating in this market have both international and regional presence. The vendors are increasingly using efficient materials and manufacturing processes to increase the quality, durability, and reliability of automobile floor carpets which includes recycled polyester and bio-based polyurethane. This is in line with the growing needs of OEMs that want to enhance the aesthetics of their vehicle interiors. Suppliers offer sub-components and materials, such as yarns and synthetic fibers, to these vendors, which are used to design and make automotive floor carpets. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Vendor Offerings -

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The company offers automotive floor carpet solutions such as Integrated Floor Carpet, Floor Insulation, Dilour Carpet, Tufted Carpet, and Floor Trim.

Auto Custom Carpets Inc.: The company offers automotive floor carpet solutions such as molded carpet, cut and sewn carpet, and floor mats with embroidered logos.

Autoneum Holding Ltd.: The company offers automotive floor carpet solutions such as IFP R2, AUTYL, Nero Acoustics, Relive 1, Di Light, and Clean Tuft.

Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (non-woven and tufted), application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The non-woven segment will account for a major share of the market growth. In the automotive industry, non-woven carpets are often used as flooring in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and other modes of transport. In addition, the global automotive floor carpet market in the non-woven segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to rising demand for durable and cost-effective automotive floor coverings.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive floor carpet market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive floor carpet market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC dominated the global automotive floor carpet market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Rising automotive demand in China, India, and South Korea is driving the growth of the automotive carpet market in the region. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization are paving the way for major economic transformations in these countries, leading to increased demand for automobiles in APAC. This is expected to drive the growth of the automotive floor carpet market in APAC during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Technological developments are the primary trend in the global automotive floor carpet market growth. Leading players in the market are increasingly using high-quality, scratch-resistant polyurethane leather for entry-level passenger car floor carpets. Cross-linked polyethylene (PE), which is environmentally friendly and odorless, is also increasingly being used in floor carpets. A floor carpet with a unique combination of sound insulation and sound absorption. These can be adapted to the shape of the cabin. PET has many advantages, such as lighter weight, lower friction, and longer life. Additionally, the use of such materials can help further reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, which are currently used as key indicators of vehicle performance. Therefore, the use of materials that help reduce NVH value enhances the vehicle's overall value proposition and helps improve sellability, driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The fluctuating prices of raw materials are major challenges impeding the growth of the global automotive floor carpet market. Raw materials used to manufacture car floor carpets include synthetic fibers, natural fibers, and adhesives. The prices of these commodities frequently fluctuate due to various factors, such as changes in supply and demand, geopolitical events, and natural disasters. This poses a significant challenge for manufacturers who need to control costs and pricing in a volatile market environment. Moreover, commodity prices fluctuate sharply due to ongoing trade friction between the US and China, instability in Europe due to Brexit, and declining automobile sales. Such problems impede the smooth flow of international trade and make it impossible to predict commodity prices during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Floor Carpet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automotive Floor Carpet Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Automotive Floor Carpet Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automotive Floor Carpet Market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Floor Carpet Market vendors

The automotive floor mats market share is expected to increase by USD 13.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automotive floor mats market segmentation by type (rubber, textile, plastic, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for vehicle customization in western markets is one of the key factors driving the global automotive floor mats market growth.

The commercial carpet market share is expected to increase to USD 155.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers commercial carpet market segmentation by product (carpet tiles and broadlooms) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing non-residential building construction projects is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial carpet market growth.

Automotive Floor Carpet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,389.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Auto Custom Carpets Inc., Autoneum Holding Ltd., Beaulieu International Group, Bharat Seats Ltd., Corinthian Textiles, Dorsett, Feltol Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials, IDEAL Automotive GmbH, KK Motors Inc., Knox Auto Carpets Pty Ltd., Kotobukiya Fronte Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., Wade Automotiv, Betap B.V., and Hitkari Hitech Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

