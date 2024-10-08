Automotive Fluid Pioneer Prestone Launches New Thermal Management Technologies at the 2024 Battery Show

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestone Products Corporation, which has engineered high-quality fluid products with advanced corrosion protection for worry-free vehicle performance for the past century, is looking ahead to the next century by showcasing its thermal management innovations for electrified vehicles – including the debut of three new technologies – at the 2024 Battery Show North America in Detroit this week.

At its booth (#3033), the Prestone EV group will be featuring its latest low conductivity, corrosion-protectant thermal management solutions created to meet upcoming industry specifications for electrified vehicle coolants.

"Although sometimes overlooked, thermal management fluid is critical in electrified vehicles to increase driving range and safely maximize battery life by optimizing operating temperature," said Tom Corrigan, Director of EV Technology for Prestone. "Our new technologies not only deliver on those elements but were also formulated with upcoming specifications in mind."

Prestone's launches at the show include:

A new silicate organic inhibitor technology EV thermal management fluid that meets strict specifications – including the EV coolant specific GB29743.2 standard – aimed at enhancing safety. Offering low electrical conductivity and robust corrosion protection, it also provides enhanced reserve alkalinity for extended lifetime in electric vehicles.

A low conductivity phosphate organic acid technology EV thermal management fluid. Also developed to meet the GB29743.2 standard, this new offering is based on technology that provides superior corrosion protection and compatibility with flux-brazed aluminum. The fluid is free of silicate, borate, and amine, making it an excellent candidate for applications with these requirements.

An ultra-low conductivity fuel cell coolant designed for compatibility with PEM fuel cell stacks. Hydrogen fuel cells have distinct requirements that demand ultra-low electrical conductivity for cooling fluid. This new formulation was developed by Prestone from the ground up using high purity and non-ionic corrosion inhibitors.

Vehicle OEMs that operate or sell vehicles in China will need to comply with the GB29743.2 standard, which mandates a significant reduction in the electrical conductivity of coolants to enhance battery safety, by mid-2026. It is anticipated that the standard will eventually apply to the global industry.

In addition to staying ahead of global standards, and offering solutions for them now, Prestone is committed to helping their customers and vehicle owners alike achieve a more sustainable future.

Thermal management fluids such as Prestone's play a vital role in protecting critical components of electrified vehicles such as batteries, electric motors, power electronics, and charging infrastructure, which are often exposed to harsh operating conditions, including temperature extremes, humidity, and chemical contaminants. By circulating thermal management fluid through or around these components, heat can dissipate effectively while simultaneously providing corrosion protection, ensuring optimal performance and reliability throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.

"Corrosion poses a significant threat to the longevity and reliability of automotive components, especially in the highly sensitive, intricate systems found in electrified vehicles," said Matt Kern, Senior Director of Global Sales, Prestone. "Prestone's thermal management fluids serve as a potent ally in combating corrosion and forming a protective barrier that shields these systems from the harmful effects of corrosion."

Already the factory-fill of choice in dozens of OE electrified vehicle models, Prestone leverages the unique properties of thermal management fluids to help automakers mitigate the risk of corrosion-induced malfunctions, safeguard critical components, and enhance overall safety and reliability.

"Thanks to the renowned R&D expertise of Prestone, we're able to design and conduct rigorous in-house, proprietary lab and bench tests to prove our technology before a vehicle even exists," said Corrigan. "We follow that by testing our fluids on the road, running millions of real-time electrified vehicle miles under real-life conditions."

About Prestone

Since 1927, the Prestone® brand has protected drivers and their vehicles with cutting-edge products. From its iconic yellow jug antifreeze/coolant to its innovative Prestone MAX and Platinum line, the brand honors its nearly 100-year history by keeping its groundbreaking formulas laps ahead of the competition. For nine decades, the Prestone® name has provided customers with the highest quality products to protect vehicle systems through evolving engine operations and cooling system demands. https://prestone.com/

