Automotive Flywheel Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the automotive flywheel market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units) from 2018 to 2026.



The study highlights the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the flywheel market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive flywheel market at the global and regional level.



The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive flywheel market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis of the automotive flywheel market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive flywheel market by segmenting the market in terms of flywheel type, materials, transmission, sales channel, vehicle, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive flywheel market.The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as the fact that the electric vehicle market is expected grow at a significant rate.



As flywheel is installed with transmission unit, the market may get affected due to rising preference of people toward electric vehicles as they have different transmission units that do not encompass flywheels.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive flywheel market.The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented between small manufacturers.



The company profile of major players of the automotive flywheel market from different regions included are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., AMS Automotive, EXEDY GlobalParts, JMT Auto Limited, Lavacast, LMB Euroseals (PTY) LTD, Tilton Engineering, Linamar Corporation, Platinum Driveline, Schaeffler AG, Skyway Precision, Inc., Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive flywheel is primarily driven by rising production of vehicles. Being a cost effective component for energy conservation, continuous development and changes in design has propelled the flywheel market.



The report provides the estimated market size of the automotive flywheel market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).



Market figures have been estimated based on flywheel type, materials used, transmission, sales channel, vehicle type, and regional segments of the flywheel market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The automotive flywheel market has been segmented as follows:



Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Flywheel Type

Single Mass Flywheel

Dual Mass Flywheel



Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Material

Cast Iron

Maraging Steel

Aluminum Alloy



Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Transmission

Manual Transmission

Semi-Automatic Transmission

Automatic Transmission



Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket



Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Flywheel Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



