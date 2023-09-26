Automotive Fuel Filter Market to grow by USD 673.69 million from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Munksjo and AL Group Ltd., - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive fuel filter market is estimated to grow by USD 673.69 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.67%. The automotive fuel filter market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive fuel filters market are A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, Ahlstrom Munksjo, AL Group Ltd., ALCO Filters Ltd., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., FILTRAK BRANDT GmbH, First Brands Group, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Hengst SE, K and N Engineering Inc., MAHLE GmbH, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi Spa, Toyota Boshoku Corp., UFI filters SPA and Wix filters. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Fuel Filter Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

A. Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH - The company offers automotive fuel filters such as filters with OBD interface, Carbon canisters, and FTIV.

The company offers automotive fuel filters such as filters with OBD interface, Carbon canisters, and FTIV. Ahlstrom Munksjo - The company offers automotive fuel filter technology that protects the engine from particles and water, limits erosion and corrosion, and optimizes fuel consumption.

The company offers automotive fuel filter technology that protects the engine from particles and water, limits erosion and corrosion, and optimizes fuel consumption.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The APAC region is the dominant market due to its growing population and urbanization levels, leading to greater automobile usage. This is especially observed in countries such as China , India , and South Korea . China is the largest revenue generator in the market, with a production of 3,184,532 in 2022. Furthermore, the increasing number of new auto OEMs is driving the growth of the auto market and, thus, the market for air filters and automobile fuels. For example, in November 2019 , Hyundai Motor Co. announced a USD 1.55 billion investment in an Indonesian auto factory through 2030. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles

Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles Key Trend - Innovative designs in fuel filters for easier replacement

- Innovative designs in fuel filters for easier replacement Major Challenges - Increasing electrification of vehicles

Market Segmentation

By Fuel type, the market is classified into gasoline and diesel. The gasoline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

