Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market to Record 2.22% CAGR, Pricol Ltd. and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel level sensors are used to detect the level of fuel in fuel tanks. The global automotive fuel level sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 448.31 mn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.22% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format
The automotive fuel level sensor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Size
- Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Trends
- Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Industry Analysis
The automotive fuel level sensor market is fragmented. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Pricol Ltd. - The company offers fuel level sensors. The products include FLS HALL POSITION TYPE, REED SWITCH TYPE, and THICK FILM RESISTOR TYPE.
- Continental AG - The company offers fuel level sensors that are used in the modular tank sensor.
- Delphi Technologies Plc - The company offers fuel level sensors that are used to measure the fuel levels in cars. The products include Delphi LS10001 Fuel Level Sensor and others.
- elobau GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers fuel level sensors used for measuring the level of fuels (petrol, (bio-)diesel, kerosene, methanol), coolant, oil, water, or various chemical media. The products include Fuel level sensor 298.
- Minda Corp. Ltd. - The company offers fuel level sensors used to measure the level of fuels, coolant, oil, water, and other chemical media.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now
Technavio has categorized the global automotive fuel level sensor market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars, electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
- Type
- Capacitive
- Resistive
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive fuel level sensor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive fuel level sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive fuel level sensor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive fuel level sensor market vendors
Automotive Heads-up Display Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Automotive Power Window Motor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Automotive Fuel Level Sensor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.22%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 448.31 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 66%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bourns Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Valeo SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Capacitive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Resistive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Resistive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Resistive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BorgWarner Inc.
- Exhibit 45: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: BorgWarner Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 48: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bourns Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Bourns Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Bourns Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Bourns Inc.– Key news
- Exhibit 53: Bourns Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 elobau GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 58: elobau GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 59: elobau GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: elobau GmbH & Co. KG – Key news
- Exhibit 61: elobau GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.7 Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd
- Exhibit 62: Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.8 Minda Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 65: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Minda Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Pricol Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Pricol Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Pricol Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Pricol Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 72: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.11 Rochester Gauges LLC
- Exhibit 76: Rochester Gauges LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Rochester Gauges LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Rochester Gauges LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Exhibit 79: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article