Automotive Fuse Global Market Report 2023: Launch of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Provide Market Opportunities

Global Automotive Fuse Market to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Fuse estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Blade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Tube segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Automotive Fuse market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030.



AEM Components, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

ETA Circuit Breakers

Fuzetec Technology Co., Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Optifuse

Pacific Engineering Corporation

Schurter AG

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automotive Fuse: An Overview

Automotive Fuse Market in Developed Regions: An Insight

Asia-Pacific to Lead Automotive Fuse Market

to Lead Automotive Fuse Market Automotive Fuse - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Demand for Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Propels the Market

Rise in Applications of High-Voltage Architecture Fuels Demand for Automotive Fuses Market

Enhanced Battery Capacity to Push High Voltage Fuse Market

Unorganized Aftermarket Sector Poses a Challenge

Launch of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Provide Market Opportunities

Restricted Advances in Low Voltage Fuses Stalls Market Growth

Vehicle Comfort and Safety Advancements in Mid-Tier Vehicles Drives the Market

Rise in Sales of Premium Vehicles Offer Excellent Growth Opportunities

