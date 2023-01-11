Automotive Fuse Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 32.25 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.28% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Fuse Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Fuse Market" By Fuse Type (Blade, Glass Tube), By Application (Auxiliary Fuse, Engine Fuse), By Voltage (12 And 24 V, 24–48 V), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Fuse Market size was valued at USD 18.63 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Automotive Fuse Market Overview

An automotive fuse is a type of fuse that is used to protect electrical equipment and wiring in vehicles. Automotive fuses are typically rated or used for circuits with DC voltages greater than 24 volts, though in some cases they are rated for 42-volt electrical systems. Limiter, blade, Lucas, Bosch, and glass tube are the five types of automotive fuses. Blade-type automotive fuses are used for various ampere ratings ranging from two amps to three amps, four amps to five amps, and up to 120 amps. There is also a color-coding system for blade fuses, which is evaluated in accordance with different ampere ratings.

The growth of the automotive industry market is being fueled by macroeconomic factors like the GDP's effect on the sales of commercial vehicles, rising urbanisation, and developing infrastructure. Automobile parts producers have improved systems as a result of growing demand for vehicles in nations like South Korea, Japan, China, and India. This is fueling the global growth of the automotive fuse market by increasing demand for effective automotive parts.

Additionally, technological developments to ensure soldering, the creation of fully insulated clips, and the use of tin and nickel-plated brass contacts to ensure resistance to vibration and shock are leading to the development of advanced automotive fuses, which is in turn promoting the growth of the Automotive Fuse Market. Another factor boosting the demand for effective automotive fuses globally is the rising use of high-power fuses.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Fuse Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Eaton, Littelfuse, Mersen, Sensata, Optifuse, Pacific Engineering Corporation, Fuzetec, On Semiconductor, AEM Components, and Schurter.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Fuse Market into Voltage, Fuse Type, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Fuse Market, by Voltage

12 & 24 V



24–48 V



49–150 V



Others

Automotive Fuse Market, by Fuse Type

Blade



Glass Tube



Semiconductor



Others

Automotive Fuse Market, by Application

Auxiliary Fuse



Engine Fuse



Charge Inlet Fuse



Battery Fuse



Others

Automotive Fuse Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

