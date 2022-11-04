Automotive Fuse Market Size to Grow by USD 6.2 Bn, Passenger Vehicle to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fuse Market by Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Fuse Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By type, the passenger vehicle segment will be a significant contribution to market growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a fast pace. This growth is attributed to factors such as sales of passenger cars, especially in the entry-level segment. In addition, the increase in the demand for larger utility vehicles, such as sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), crossovers, and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), is supplementing the growth of the global automotive fuse market. Moreover, the increasing number of functionalities and areas of application of automotive fuses are fueling the growth of the passenger vehicles segment. In terms of volume, APAC dominates the global passenger vehicle market. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia dominate the sales in the region.

The passenger vehicles segment dominates the global automotive fuse market mainly due to the higher sales of passenger vehicles. A few common areas of application of automotive fuses in passenger vehicles include the engine compartment for the engine control unit, anti-lock brake pump, and cooling fans, and another in the dashboard for the switches and gadgets in the passenger compartment. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for automotive fuses in the passenger cars segment of the global automotive fuse market during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the automotive fuse market in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AEM Components USA Inc. - The company offers automotive fuses such as AirMatrix wire in air fuses and SolidMatrix solid body fuses.

Inc. - The company offers automotive fuses such as AirMatrix wire in air fuses and SolidMatrix solid body fuses. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers automotive fuses such as easyID blade fuses.

ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH - The company offers automotive fuses such as 1180 and 1170.

Fuzetec Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive fuses such as PPTC resettable fuses.

GLOSO TECH Inc. - The company offers automotive fuses such as E37 30A.

Blue Sea Systems

Dongguan Better Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Halfords Group plc

Littelfuse Inc.

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

MTA Spa

ON Semiconductor Corp.

OptiFuse

Pacific Engineering Corp.

Protectron Electromech Pvt. Ltd.

Rainbow Power Co. Ltd.

SCHURTER Holding AG

Sensata Technologies Inc

SIBA GmbH

Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Ltd.

Key Market Dynamics

The requirement of fuses to safeguard expensive components of EVs and HEVs and reducing prices of Li-ion batteries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of infrastructure in potential markets will challenge market growth.

Automotive Fuse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEM Components USA Inc., Blue Sea Systems, Dongguan Better Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH, Fuzetec Technology Co. Ltd., GLOSO TECH Inc., Halfords Group plc, Littelfuse Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MTA Spa, ON Semiconductor Corp., OptiFuse, Pacific Engineering Corp., Protectron Electromech Pvt. Ltd., Rainbow Power Co. Ltd., SCHURTER Holding AG, Sensata Technologies Inc, SIBA GmbH, and Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AEM Components USA Inc.

10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.5 ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate GmbH

10.6 Fuzetec Technology Co. Ltd.

10.7 GLOSO TECH Inc.

10.8 Littelfuse Inc.

10.9 Mersen Corporate Services SAS

10.10 OptiFuse

10.11 Pacific Engineering Corp.

10.12 SCHURTER Holding AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

