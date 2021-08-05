Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 05, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 21.59 million units is expected in the automotive gear shift systems market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive gear shift systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. DURA Automotive Systems(US), Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH(Germany), Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd.(Japan), GHSP (US) are some of the major market participants.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The use of automatic transmission vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Type
- Automatic Transmission
- Manual Transmission
Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive gear shift systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DURA Automotive Systems, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH, Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., GHSP, Jopp Holding GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Silatech Srl, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market size
- Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market trends
- Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market industry analysis
The increased preference for fuel efficiency is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive gear shift systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive gear shift systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive gear shift systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive gear shift systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive gear shift systems market vendors
