Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends
Evolving Opportunities with Cognitec Systems GmbH and Continental AG | Analysis of COVID-19 | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive gesture recognition system market, operating under the consumer discretionary insdustry. The latest market report estimates incremental growth of $ 993.54 million, at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Cognitec Systems GmbH, Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Sony Corp., and Visteon Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased cost of developing and integrating gesture recognition systems in automotive might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Face Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Fingerprint/leg Recognition
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive gesture recognition system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Size
- Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Trends
- Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Analysis
This study identifies Advances in electric vehicles and autonomous cars as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive gesture recognition system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive gesture recognition system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive gesture recognition system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive gesture recognition system market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Face recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Iris recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fingerprint/leg recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Continental AG
- Harman International Industries Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Visteon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
