Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Cognitec Systems GmbH, Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Sony Corp., and Visteon Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased cost of developing and integrating gesture recognition systems in automotive might hamper the market growth.

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Face Recognition



Iris Recognition



Fingerprint/leg Recognition

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive gesture recognition system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Size

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Trends

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Analysis

This study identifies Advances in electric vehicles and autonomous cars as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive gesture recognition system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive gesture recognition system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive gesture recognition system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive gesture recognition system market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Face recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Iris recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fingerprint/leg recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Continental AG

Harman International Industries Inc.

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Sony Corp.

Visteon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

