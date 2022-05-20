Automotive Glass Market Size to Grow by USD 2.81 billion | AGC Inc. and Central Glass Co. Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

In-Scope:

Passenger cars:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger cars segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market growth share in the base year. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as technological advances in the market and the increasing penetration of sunroofs in mid-segment passenger cars.

Out-of-Scope:

Light commercial vehicles and Medium and heavy commercial vehicles

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Companies- AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. among others.

Driver- Increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs

Increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs Challenge- Sharp decline in automobile production and sales

Vendor Insights-

The automotive glass market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as growing their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D to cater to the growing need for efficient and effective safety features to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AGC Inc. - The company offers automotive glass such as LAMISAFE, Tempered Glass Temperlite, and Integrated Glass Antennas.

The company offers automotive glass such as LAMISAFE, Tempered Glass Temperlite, and Integrated Glass Antennas. Central Glass Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of automotive glass, such as laminated glass, Privacy glass, and Acoustic glass.

The company offers a wide range of automotive glass, such as laminated glass, Privacy glass, and Acoustic glass. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers automotive glass, such as glass sunroofs, under the brand name Glassdrive.

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Automotive Glass Market Driver:

Increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs:

Luxury and premium vehicles provide high levels of passenger safety and comfort. The demand for sunroofs and moonroofs has been increasing. Such factors are expected to drive the global automotive glass market during the forecast period.

Automotive Glass Market Challenge:

Sharp decline in automobile production and sales:

A slowdown in the growth rate of the sales of vehicles is increasing the inventory cost for OEMs and compelling them to reduce production. Such factors may adversely affect automotive sales and production, thus reducing the demand for automotive components and parts, such as glass, which is challenging the growth of the global automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGC Inc., AGP Worldwide Operations GmbH, Benson Auto Glass LLC, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Gauzy Ltd., Gentex Corp., Independent Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kochhar Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Olimpia Oto Cam AS, PG Group Pty. Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 93: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 102: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 105: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 107: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 114: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 118: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Webasto SE

Exhibit 128: Webasto SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: Webasto SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Webasto SE - Key offerings

10.12 Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

