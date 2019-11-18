Automotive Glass Market Value to Hit USD 14.96 Bn by 2026, Growing at Over 7.5%: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Automotive Glass Market by Product (Laminated, Tempered), Application (Sidelite, Backlite, Windscreen), End-Use (Aftermarket Replacement Glass, Original Equipment Manufacturer), Vehicle (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026," by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive glass will cross $14.9 billion by 2026. Surging production and sales of new generation electric vehicles incorporating advanced automotive glass will escalate the industry share.

The automotive glass market demand in North America will be propelled by stringent regulations regarding the safety of glass.

Some major findings of the automotive glass market report include:

- Shifting preference towards utilization of lightweight vehicle components offering potential weight savings and improved fuel efficiency will augment the automotive glass market revenue.

- Automobile manufacturers are emphasizing utilization of acoustic windshields offering noiseless travel experiences.

- Smart Glasses with electronically tintable properties align tiny suspended particles in the thin film within the glass to provide heat insulation.

- Shifting consumer preference towards lightweight automobiles to achieve higher efficiency will majorly drive the automotive glass market innovation activities.

- Increasing quality control measures along with reducing production cost are the driving factors of automotive modularization.

- Abundant availability of economic resources for manufacturing and assembling of automotive in Asian countries such as India, China, and Thailand are among the prominent reasons for the market growth.

Changing lifestyles and preferences for long-distance road journeys have resulted in the increased development of car features. Shifting preference for laminated side glazing is anticipated to escalate the product development activities. OEMs have focused on standardizing the side glazing in vehicle production. Growing automotive production in the Asia Pacific, mainly in China, Indonesia, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan, is expected to propel automotive glass market demand.

Multiple benefits offered by laminated glass such as improved impact resistance and scratch resistance, higher durability and UV resistance will drive the automotive glass market size. Some common types of value-added glass include defogger glass, insulating glass, encapsulated glass, and basic float glass. Acoustic glass helps in the reduction of traffic noise for a pleasant and comfortable journey by adding increasing sound insulating properties in the laminated glass. Defogger glass helps in removing condensation and ice from the backlite electrically through outlines, further permitting clear visibility in all weather conditions.

Insurance claims offered after damage are a major reason for the increased consumption of aftermarket replacement glass. It is mandatory for aftermarket glass to pass through governmental regulations regarding safety concerns. Stringent regulations in the U.S. restrict the usage of substandard glass for components such as windshield, rear windows, and side windows in vans, SUVs, and cars.

Long term supply contracts with raw material suppliers for medium and long-term fixed prices aids in inventory management and consistent production. Moreover, presence of multiple raw material suppliers in the industry will favor the negotiating power of the automotive glass manufacturers. Lightweight components play a major role in achieving performance efficiency in the vehicle. The automotive glass market is focused on providing lightweight and safe glasses to car manufacturers, to further enhancing fuel efficiency.

