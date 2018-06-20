Automotive Grade Linux Powers New Solutions for Commercial and Consumer Vehicles

"We are very excited to see members like Daimler using the AGL platform in new ways, such as developing new commercial solutions to solve challenges like last-mile logistics," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux at The Linux Foundation. "It's proof that we have built a robust platform that can enable new products and solutions to quickly be developed and brought to market."

AGL is an open source project hosted by The Linux Foundation that is changing the way automotive manufacturers build software. More than 125 members are working together to develop a common platform that can serve as the de facto industry standard. Sharing a single software platform across the industry reduces fragmentation and accelerates time-to-market by encouraging the growth of a global ecosystem of developers that can build a product once and have it work for multiple automakers.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Transforms the Future of Commercial Vehicles

With its future-oriented "adVANce" initiative, Mercedes-Benz Vans is evolving from a manufacturer of globally successful vans into a provider of holistic transport solutions. The adVANce initiative focuses on several fields of innovation: connectivity and IoT applications, innovative hardware solutions, new on-demand mobility and rental concepts and fleet management solutions for the transport of goods and passengers.

In order to bring these new commercial solutions to life, Mercedes-Benz Vans is developing a next-generation onboard operating system using Automotive Grade Linux (AGL). The open source AGL platform provides Mercedes-Benz Vans with the flexibility to rapidly create tailored solutions for customers, including adding and connecting any kind of IoT components to the vehicle, such as sensors, automation controls and actuators. The new AGL-based operating system will debut on various Mercedes-Benz Vans prototype projects later this year.

"It has become clear that fast innovation cycles and flexible software architecture are key for the successful development of business applications, which is why we are using AGL as a foundation for our new onboard operating system," said Thomas Wurdig, Head of Onboard-System Architecture and IoT, Mercedes-Benz Vans. "Using a standardized, open operating system like AGL enables us to rapidly develop new commercial vehicle use cases such as robotic delivery, data analytics and prediction and automation technologies."

AGL Continues to Roll out to New Toyota Vehicles across Japan and the United States

The first AGL-based infotainment system on the road was announced last year on the 2018 Toyota Camry in the United States. The system is now in vehicles globally including the 2018 Prius PHV in Japan and many of the updated vehicle models following the Camry in the United States.

"Adopting open source software and being actively involved in projects like AGL represents a significant part of our technology strategy," said Keiji Yamamoto, Executive Vice President, Connected Company of Toyota Motor Corporation. "The flexibility of the AGL platform has allowed us to quickly roll-out our new infotainment system to multiple vehicle models across the world."

