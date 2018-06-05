Automotive Grade Linux Welcomes Seven New Members

"We are thrilled to welcome seven new members to the project," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation. "Our newest members include the some of the industry leaders in embedded, software and automotive technologies from all over the world, including our first Chinese automaker. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of these members as we continue to enhance our infotainment platform and build out functionalities like vehicle-to-cloud connectivity and virtualization."

AGL is proud to participate in Automotive Linux Summit (ALS) as a Diamond Sponsor this month (June 20-22) in Tokyo, Japan. Co-located with Open Source Summit Japan, ALS connects the developer community driving the innovation in automotive Linux together with the vendors and users providing and using the code in order to drive the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena. ALS will gather over 1,000 attendees from global companies leading and accelerating the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. Full schedule and registration details can be found here.

New Member Quotes:

Abalta Technologies

"We are excited to join the Automotive Grade Linux community. At Abalta Technologies we are leveraging the smartphone to help automakers and suppliers create amazing connected infotainment experiences that work seamlessly across multiple platforms, and we share with AGL a dedication to creating and nurturing an open and collaborative ecosystem the helps move automotive technology into the future," said Michael O'Shea, CEO of Abalta Technologies.

Airbiquity

"Airbiquity understands the value of developing software and ecosystems for new automotive products and services on a common underlying platform, and AGL is well aligned with that goal," said Suresh Ghelani, Product Strategy Director at Airbiquity. "We look forward to supporting this initiative and bringing over 20 years of connected vehicle expertise to the AGL community."

Bose

"Bose is proud to support the open-source efforts of The Linux Foundation through our participation in the Automotive Grade Linux project," said Marc Mansell, vice president, Bose Automotive Systems. "We recognize the value and benefits from collaborative initiatives such as AGL, and we look forward to making our contribution to this important work."

EPAM Systems

"Open source software is playing a significant role in enabling cost-effective innovation and product development in many industries, especially automotive," said Alex Agizim, CTO, Automotive & Embedded Systems, EPAM. "With 25 years of software engineering expertise and strong contributions to the open source community, EPAM is proud to join The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux to help fully realize the potential of open source in automotive."

Integrated Computer Solutions

"Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS) believes in an open, scalable and easily configurable platform infrastructure for the connected car," said Roland Krause, Director of Engineering at Integrated Computer Solutions (ICS). "We look forward to bringing our expertise in the UX design and development of powerful HMI and voice solutions integrated with Amazon's Alexa platform to AGL."

Sitech Electric Automotive

"As one of the leading carmakers in China, we are honored to join AGL and want to better integrate open source into building IVI systems in Asia. We believe that collaborating with the AGL community will improve infotainment development and we look forward to working together on one unified platform."

HERE also joins The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux.

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. Leveraging the power and strength of Linux at its core, AGL is uniting automakers and technology companies to develop an open platform that offers OEMs complete control of the user experience so the industry can rapidly innovate where it counts. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

