Automotive Green Tires Market to Grow by USD 167.5 Billion (2024-2028), Affordable Pricing and Low Maintenance Drive Growth, AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global automotive green tires market size is estimated to grow by USD 167.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 18.58% during the forecast period. High affordability and low maintenance cost is driving market growth, with a trend towards developments in the field of automotive green tires. However, high-cost pressures on tire vendors for competitive pricing poses a challenge. Key market players include Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., DOUBLE STAR TIRE, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., GRI Tires, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Maxxis International, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc., Pirelli and C S.p.A, RPG Enterprises, Sailun Group Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Triangle Tyres, Yokohama Tire Corp., and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd..

Automotive Green Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.58% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 167.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Key companies profiled Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., DOUBLE STAR TIRE, Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Giti Tire Pte. Ltd., GRI Tires, Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd., Maxxis International, Michelin Group, NEXEN TIRE Corp., Nokian Tyres Plc., Pirelli and C S.p.A, RPG Enterprises, Sailun Group Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Triangle Tyres, Yokohama Tire Corp., and Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The automotive industry is responding to growing environmental concerns by investing in the development of green tires. Strict emission standards are driving the creation of innovative tire designs using advanced, energy-efficient materials. Notable companies, such as Goodyear Tire and Rubber, are leading the way with concept designs like the Oxygene tire, which features a moss-filled structure for moisture absorption and improved wet traction. South Korean tire manufacturer KUMHO TIRE has introduced the Ecowing ES31, an environmentally-friendly car tire with minimal rolling resistance and superior wet performance. Yokohama Rubber has also unveiled the BluEarth 109L and BluEarth 109L trailer tires, offering ultra-wide bases and optimized tread patterns for enhanced fuel efficiency. These advancements will contribute to the expansion of the global automotive green tires market in the coming years.

The Automotive Green Tires Market is on the rise as consumers and governments push for more environment-friendly solutions. Trends include lightweight ENLITEN technology, ElectricDrive GT, and SoundComfort Technology. Tesla Model vehicles and SUVs are leading the shift towards sustainable tire materials like silane from Evonik. The Star Labeling Program and Tire Energy Label focus on reducing carbon emissions from tires. Electric, hybrid, and CNG vehicles are driving demand for tires with low rolling resistance and CO2 emissions. OEMs like Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, and others are innovating with airless tires and various tire sizes for passenger cars, LCVs, trucks, and buses. The logistics industry also benefits from green tires as they help reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is a key factor influencing tire sales. Overall, the market for green tires is growing as more focus is placed on reducing carbon emissions and using sustainable raw materials.

Market Challenges

The global automotive industry is experiencing intense competition due to technological advancements and the integration of automotive electronics. This competition is also reflected in the automotive green tires market, where cost pressures are a major inhibitor. Vendors use synthetic amorphous silica (SAS) and precipitated silica in green tire manufacturing, with sulfur silanes as bonding chemicals. Advanced materials and processes increase production costs, but vendors face pressure to keep prices competitive. To remain competitive, some tire manufacturers are focusing on sustainable tire technologies, like renewable rubber, through collaborations with researchers and biotechnology companies. However, these developments may increase competition and cost pressures, potentially hindering market growth in the forecast period.

The Automotive Green Tires Market is experiencing significant growth due to shifting consumer preferences towards electric vehicles (EVs) and reduced CO2 emissions. However, challenges persist in this sector. Rolling resistance and fuel consumption are key concerns for EVs, necessitating the development of low rolling resistance tires. CNG and hybrid vehicles also require specialized tires. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the logistics industry seek tires with improved fuel economy and CO2 emission reduction. Tire manufacturers like Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, and others are responding with innovative solutions. Rim size and tire assembly for electric cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), trucks, and passenger cars are also critical factors. OEM sales channels and warranties are essential for tire manufacturers in this market. Key players include Cheng Shin Rubber, ZC Rubber, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Cooper, Yokohama , Apollo Tyres, Sumitomo Rubber, and others. The use of materials like silica and electric powertrains in tire production is a focus area. The global sales of green tires in the electric car segment are projected to increase, with OEM sales being a significant channel. However, challenges remain in retrofitting existing vehicles and ensuring compatibility with various tire sizes and electric powertrains.

Segment Overview

This automotive green tires market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Passenger vehicles

1.2 Commercial vehicles Type 2.1 Radial tire

2.2 Bias tire Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Passenger vehicles- The automotive green tires market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-rolling resistance tires among passenger vehicle owners. This trend is further fueled by the growing sales volume of passenger vehicles in emerging economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Lower interest rates on vehicle loans worldwide have also encouraged more purchases of passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate the global automotive green tires market due to these factors. Additionally, consumer awareness of eco-friendly tires is increasing, leading to higher adoption rates. In APAC, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia are major markets for passenger cars. Europe and North America lead in the adoption of advanced automotive technologies and systems in passenger vehicles. Leading tire manufacturers like Bridgestone and MICHELIN offer eco-friendly tires for passenger vehicles, such as Bridgestone's Ecopia and MICHELIN's Energy Saver, which provide superior fuel efficiency and long tread life. Other prominent vendors also offer green tires for various passenger vehicle segments, including small cars, hatchbacks, and sedans. Overall, the growing consumer awareness of eco-friendly tires is expected to continue driving the adoption rate of automotive green tires in the passenger vehicles segment.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Green Tires Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly tires for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles. These tires, with their low rolling resistance, contribute to total vehicle efficiency, enhancing the range of EVs and reducing fuel consumption in hybrid vehicles. The market is also driven by the logistics industry's shift towards CNG and the need for fuel-efficient tires for heavy trucks. Silica, a key raw material, and silane from companies like Evonik, are essential in producing green tires with low rolling resistance and reduced carbon emissions. The Passenger Car Segment is a major consumer, with Original Equipment (OE) manufacturers prioritizing green tires for their electric car models. The market also includes the emerging trend of Airless Tires, which offer environmental benefits by eliminating the need for traditional rubber and reducing overall vehicle weight, leading to reduced carbon emissions and improved fuel efficiency. The Tire Energy Label is a crucial factor in consumer decision-making, with tires rated for low rolling resistance and fuel consumption gaining popularity. The market's future growth is expected to be influenced by shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and minimizing carbon emissions.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Green Tires Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly tires for various vehicle types, including electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles. Rolling resistance and CO2 emissions are critical factors driving the market's growth, as low rolling resistance leads to improved total vehicle efficiency, longer range, and reduced fuel consumption. Tire manufacturers are focusing on developing tires using environment-friendly raw materials such as silica, Styrene-butadiene rubber, and silane. OEMs, including Passenger cars, LCVs, Trucks, and buses, are integrating green tires into their offerings, with some, like Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, exclusively using green tires. The logistics industry is also adopting green tires to reduce carbon emissions. Tire assembly processes are being optimized to include electric powertrains and sustainable tire materials. The market's key trends include the Tire Energy Label, shifting consumer preferences towards fuel economy and CO2 emission, and the emergence of airless tires. Key players in the market include Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Cheng Shin Rubber, ZC Rubber, Cooper, Yokohama, Apollo Tyres, Sumitomo Rubber, and others. The market's global sales are expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing vehicle sales and the OEM sales channel's dominance. Warranty and tire size are also essential considerations in the market. The market is also witnessing the adoption of sustainable tire materials, such as those derived from Evonik, and the development of technologies like Turanza Eco tires' lightweight ENLITEN technology and ElectricDrive GT's SoundComfort Technology. The market's growth is further driven by the growing popularity of SUV culture and the need to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The market's future looks promising, with the charging infrastructure's development and the Star Labeling Program's implementation expected to boost sales. Heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, are also adopting green tires to reduce their carbon footprint.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Type

Radial Tire



Bias Tire

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

