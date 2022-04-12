Automotive Grille Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Passenger Car Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Automotive Grille Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive grille market by Vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) & Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive grille market in the passenger car segment will be significant for revenue generation. In-vehicle with automotive active grille shutters, automotive grilles are the default component. With the increasing adoption of automotive active grille shutters in passenger cars, the global automotive grille market is expected to have consistent growth during the forecast years.

Automotive Grille Market: Drivers

Increasing automotive sales to drive growth

The key factor driving the global automotive grille market growth is the increasing automotive sales. The growth in emerging markets, in step with ongoing automotive grilleization and global trade activity, especially in Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) has been vigorous. China's massive fiscal stimulus packages in recent years made it the leader among emerging markets. The automotive industry in India also is dynamic in nature and is rapidly growing. As a result, many automakers are entering the market to tap the massive potential presented by the country. The economic growth in BRIC nations has propelled growth rates in the automotive industry. In addition to emerging countries, developed countries like the US, Germany, and Japan are also witnessing significant growth in automotive sales. Improving economic conditions and increasing demand for automobiles are expected to positively impact the global automotive grille market during the forecast period.

Automotive Grille Market: Challenges

Availability of cars without grilles to impede the market growth

The key challenges to the global automotive grille market growth are the availability of cars without grilles. Electric vehicles like Tesla Model S and Tesla Model 3 are manufactured without a grille because their use is redundant. Apart from electric vehicles, there are internal combustion engine cars that are available without grilles. For instance, most Porsche cars have a rear engine and rear-wheel-drive that only have air vents for cooling the engine and not the grille. The automotive grille is considered the face of a vehicle and adds to its exterior aesthetics. However, vehicles without automotive grilles are gaining increased acceptance in the market. This would be a challenge for the global automotive grille market during the forecast period.

Automotive Grille Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.71 Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeroworks Performance, Batz Group, Brainerd Industries Inc., Dorman Products Inc., DV8 Offroad, FALTEC Co. Ltd., FF INDIA, Hangzhou Yiyang Auto Parts Co. Ltd., HBPO GmbH, LACKS ENTERPRISES INC., Magna International Inc., COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Putco Inc., ROUSH ENTERPRISES INC., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Samshin Chemical Co. Ltd., SRG Global Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., T-Rex Truck Products Inc, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio