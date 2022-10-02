Automotive Halogen Headlights Market: USD 1.76 Bn decremental growth expected between 2021 and 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Halogen Headlights Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive halogen headlights market between 2021 and 2026 is USD -1.76 bn. The report considers various factors including the revenue generated by vendors, the average life of auto components, replacement rate, and new vehicle sales among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the lower cost benefits of halogen headlights over other headlight types. Halogen headlights are both cost-effective and long-lasting. A typical halogen headlight bulb has an over 100-hour work life, and its replacement cost is just $15-$30, which is significantly lower than LEDs, that cost around $100. They also consume less space than others, which makes them ideal for entry-level cars. Many such benefits are driving the demand for halogen headlamps, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The growing demand for automobiles in emerging economies will also boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing popularity of LED and laser headlights will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Autolite (India) Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., JB Industries, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, RAJ ENTERPRISES, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sunway Autoparts, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., TA YIH INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft., Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Competitive Analysis

The global automotive halogen headlights market is fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. The competition among the vendors with respect to quality, size, and performance is intense in the market. Investments in developing innovative designs in terms of size and weight are expected to continue during the forecast period. The introduction of dual-beam bulb technology in the market is expected to intensify the competition among the existing automotive halogen headlight vendors. These factors would benefit customers extensively in terms of cost as well as performance.

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive halogen headlights market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into segments such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

Discover potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of -4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD -1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -4.27 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution The Middle East and Africa at 2% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autolite (India) Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hyundai Motor Co., JB Industries, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lumax Industries Ltd., Minda Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, RAJ ENTERPRISES, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sunway Autoparts, Suprajit Engineering Ltd., TA YIH INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Tungsram Operations Kft., Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

