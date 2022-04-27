Automotive Headliner Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passenger Vehicle (PV) segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Automotive Headliner Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the automotive headliner market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive headliner market share growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the launch of passenger vehicle (PV) headliners with modular design concepts in which multiple systems have to be assembled for various featured functions and the presence of OEMs in the PV segment such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Daimler.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample report

Automotive Headliner Market: Globalization of vehicle development platforms to drive growth

The key factor driving the global automotive headliner industry growth is the globalization of vehicle development platforms. The use of common platforms allows OEMs to increase economies of scale across the value chain, differentiate their products from those of their competitors, extend the life of existing automobile platforms, and remain responsive to changing lifestyle trends and customer tastes. It also increases the opportunity for suppliers in headliner material development and streamlines the various manufacturing lines, while achieving cost advantage. In addition, automotive headliner suppliers have increased opportunities to supply larger volumes of products and benefit from economies of scale, which will increase the dependency of OEMs on suppliers for the development of such, which, in turn, will drive the market growth in the forecast years.

Automotive Headliner Market: Fluctuations in prices of materials impede growth

The key challenge to the global automotive headliner industry growth is the fluctuations in prices of materials such as textile fabrics, plastic injection grain, petroleum-based resins, and certain metals. Most suppliers that provide raw materials to Tier-1 players can alter their pricing as per the open market price, which affects the cost of the Tier-1 suppliers, thereby impacting their profitability. Sometimes, such costs lead to compromising material acoustic and insulation properties. Such a situation, where the quality is compromised for maintaining cost advantage, attracts negative marketing from the OEM. Such factors may hamper the image of key players and the market growth in the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The automotive center console market share is expected to increase by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%. The automotive control cables market share is expected to increase by USD 974.22 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%. Download a sample now!

Automotive Headliner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Roofing Corp., Freudenberg SE, Glen Raven Inc., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Howa Co. Ltd., Inteva Products LLC, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Acme Auto Headlining Co., AFF Group, Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., MGC Manufacturing Inc., Motus Integrated Technologies, SA Automotive Ltd., Shawmut LLC, and UGN Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Grupo Antolin Irausa SA

Exhibit 89: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key news



Exhibit 92: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Segment focus

10.4 Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Howa Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Howa Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Howa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Howa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Lear Corp.

Exhibit 104: Lear Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Lear Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Lear Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Lear Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Lear Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Motus Integrated Technologies

Exhibit 109: Motus Integrated Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 110: Motus Integrated Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Motus Integrated Technologies - Key offerings

10.9 SA Automotive Ltd.

Exhibit 112: SA Automotive Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: SA Automotive Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: SA Automotive Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Shawmut LLC

Exhibit 115: Shawmut LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Shawmut LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Shawmut LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Exhibit 118: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 UGN Inc.

Exhibit 122: UGN Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: UGN Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: UGN Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio