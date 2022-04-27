Automotive Headliner Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Passenger Vehicle (PV) segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Apr 27, 2022, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive headliner market size is set to grow by USD 2.16 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 4.33%. 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive headliners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The significant increase in the demand for premium vehicles and SUVs in countries such as China will facilitate the automotive headliner market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region is witnessing high demand for compact SUVs and mid-segment SUVs, with top-selling models from Renault-Nissan, Toyota Motor, and Honda.
Automotive Headliner Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the automotive headliner market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The automotive headliner market share growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the launch of passenger vehicle (PV) headliners with modular design concepts in which multiple systems have to be assembled for various featured functions and the presence of OEMs in the PV segment such as Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, and Daimler.
Automotive Headliner Market: Globalization of vehicle development platforms to drive growth
The key factor driving the global automotive headliner industry growth is the globalization of vehicle development platforms. The use of common platforms allows OEMs to increase economies of scale across the value chain, differentiate their products from those of their competitors, extend the life of existing automobile platforms, and remain responsive to changing lifestyle trends and customer tastes. It also increases the opportunity for suppliers in headliner material development and streamlines the various manufacturing lines, while achieving cost advantage. In addition, automotive headliner suppliers have increased opportunities to supply larger volumes of products and benefit from economies of scale, which will increase the dependency of OEMs on suppliers for the development of such, which, in turn, will drive the market growth in the forecast years.
Automotive Headliner Market: Fluctuations in prices of materials impede growth
The key challenge to the global automotive headliner industry growth is the fluctuations in prices of materials such as textile fabrics, plastic injection grain, petroleum-based resins, and certain metals. Most suppliers that provide raw materials to Tier-1 players can alter their pricing as per the open market price, which affects the cost of the Tier-1 suppliers, thereby impacting their profitability. Sometimes, such costs lead to compromising material acoustic and insulation properties. Such a situation, where the quality is compromised for maintaining cost advantage, attracts negative marketing from the OEM. Such factors may hamper the image of key players and the market growth in the forecast period.
|
Automotive Headliner Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.16 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.2
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atlas Roofing Corp., Freudenberg SE, Glen Raven Inc., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd., Howa Co. Ltd., Inteva Products LLC, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., Acme Auto Headlining Co., AFF Group, Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., MGC Manufacturing Inc., Motus Integrated Technologies, SA Automotive Ltd., Shawmut LLC, and UGN Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Grupo Antolin Irausa SA
- Exhibit 89: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 94: Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Hayashi Telempu Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Howa Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: Howa Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Howa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Howa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Lear Corp.
- Exhibit 104: Lear Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Lear Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Lear Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Lear Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Lear Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Motus Integrated Technologies
- Exhibit 109: Motus Integrated Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Motus Integrated Technologies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Motus Integrated Technologies - Key offerings
- 10.9 SA Automotive Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: SA Automotive Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: SA Automotive Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: SA Automotive Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Shawmut LLC
- Exhibit 115: Shawmut LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Shawmut LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Shawmut LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Toyota Boshoku Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 UGN Inc.
- Exhibit 122: UGN Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: UGN Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: UGN Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
