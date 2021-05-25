Automotive Heads-up Display Market to grow by USD 1.98 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Heads-up Display Market by Type, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The automotive heads-up display (HUD) market is set to grow by USD 1.98 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Segmentation by Type
Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the combiner-projected HUDs segment in 2020. Easy availability, less installation space, and low cost of installation are some of the major factors that are expected to lead to the increased adoption of combiner-projected HUDs during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Segmentation by Geography
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the increasing HNWI population and the growing adoption of electric vehicles which will significantly influence automotive heads-up display (HUD) market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is a key market for automotive heads-up displays in APAC.
Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Opportunities
Factors such as the presence of multiple luxury vehicle manufacturers and the increase in demand for luxury vehicles among consumers, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, and rapid urbanization and industrial growth are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the automotive sector. This will create considerable demand for the automotive heads-up display (HUD) market, thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers
- Increasing focus by OEMs on improving safety for drivers
- Economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space
Market Challenges
- High cost of HUDs
- Cyclic nature of automobile sales and production impacting HUD sales
- High storage space requirements for automotive HUDs
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- HUDWAY LLC
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Valeo SA
- Visteon Corp.
- Yazaki Corp.
