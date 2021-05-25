Automotive Heads-up Display Market to grow by USD 1.98 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques employed for market sizing on various markets to help industry leaders improve their business.

Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the combiner-projected HUDs segment in 2020. Easy availability, less installation space, and low cost of installation are some of the major factors that are expected to lead to the increased adoption of combiner-projected HUDs during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Segmentation by Geography

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the increasing HNWI population and the growing adoption of electric vehicles which will significantly influence automotive heads-up display (HUD) market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is a key market for automotive heads-up displays in APAC.

Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Opportunities

Factors such as the presence of multiple luxury vehicle manufacturers and the increase in demand for luxury vehicles among consumers, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, and rapid urbanization and industrial growth are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the automotive sector. This will create considerable demand for the automotive heads-up display (HUD) market, thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Increasing focus by OEMs on improving safety for drivers

Economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space

Market Challenges

High cost of HUDs

Cyclic nature of automobile sales and production impacting HUD sales

High storage space requirements for automotive HUDs

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HUDWAY LLC

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Valeo SA

Visteon Corp.

Yazaki Corp.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive heads-up display (HUD) market,

