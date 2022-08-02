Automotive Heads-up Display Market to Record a CAGR of 20.56%, Introduction of New Luxury Vehicle Segments to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Major Growth Driver and Trend

The declining average selling price of HUDs is driving the growth of the automotive heads-up display market. The price pressure on HUD manufacturers, which supply HUDs to automotive OEMs, has increased. This has led to a decline in the average selling price of HUDs. In addition, the emergence of new technologies such as gesture recognition, voice recognition, 3D graphics, and AR is expected to fuel the adoption of HUDs in cars. Such factors will drive the growth of the market.

The introduction of new luxury vehicle segments by manufacturers is a trend in the market. The demand for luxury vehicles is increasing. In addition, the sales of existing and new luxury vehicle models have grown. Luxury vehicle manufacturers are undertaking various initiatives, such as the expansion of product portfolios. For instance, BMW AG launched BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo in India in 2018. Such vehicle launches will positively impact the global luxury vehicle market.

Automotive Heads-up Display Market: Key Vendors and their Offerings

The automotive heads-up display market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HUDWAY LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp., among others, are some of the key players in the market.

3M Co. - The company offers automotive HUD solutions that include driver alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and augmented reality.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive HUDs such as advanced augmented-reality HUD.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers automotive HUDs such as the Denso HUD screen.

HUDWAY LLC - The company offers an automotive HUD that provides phone calls, messages, GPS navigation, and app notifications.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - The company offers an automotive HUD that improves the driver's ability to focus on the road.

Reasons to Buy Automotive Heads-up Display Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heads-up display market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive heads-up display market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive heads-up display market across Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America .

, APAC, , MEA, and . Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heads-up display market vendors

Automotive Heads-up Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.17 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HUDWAY LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.2 Market size 2020

3.3 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Windshield-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Windshield-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Windshield-projected HUDs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Combiner-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Combiner-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Combiner-projected HUDs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 31: Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Mid-segment cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Mid-segment cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Mid-segment cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Declining average selling price of HUDs

9.1.2 Economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space

9.1.3 Increasing focus by OEMs on improving safety and convenience for drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High cost of HUDs

9.2.2 Cyclic nature of automobile sales and production impacting HUD sales

9.2.3 High storage space requirements for automotive HUDs

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Introduction of new luxury vehicle segments by manufacturers

9.3.2 Introduction of next-generation micro-display technologies to enable the advent of advanced HUDs

9.3.3 AR HUDs to rejuvenate display space

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 58: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 59: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 61: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: 3M Co. - Segment focus

11.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 63: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 64: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Continental AG - Key news

Exhibit 66: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Continental AG - Segment focus

11.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 68: DENSO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: DENSO Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: DENSO Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 71: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 HUDWAY LLC

Exhibit 73: HUDWAY LLC - Overview

Exhibit 74: HUDWAY LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 75: HUDWAY LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 79: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 81: Panasonic Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Panasonic Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 86: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Valeo SA

Exhibit 90: Valeo SA - Overview

Exhibit 91: Valeo SA - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Valeo SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Valeo SA - Segment focus

11.11 Visteon Corp.

Exhibit 94: Visteon Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Visteon Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Visteon Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Yazaki Corp.

Exhibit 98: Yazaki Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 99: Yazaki Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 100: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 102: Research Methodology

Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 104: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 105: List of abbreviations

