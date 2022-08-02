Automotive Heads-up Display Market to Record a CAGR of 20.56%, Introduction of New Luxury Vehicle Segments to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 07:20 ET
This report analyzes the automotive heads-up display market by type (windshield-projected HUDs and combiner-projected HUDs) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC)
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An automotive heads-up display (HUD) shows information about the vehicle directly on the windshield that is positioned in front of the driver's line of sight. The automotive heads-up display market size is expected to increase by USD 1.98 bn, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.56%, from 2020 to 2025.
The declining average selling price of HUDs is driving the growth of the automotive heads-up display market. The price pressure on HUD manufacturers, which supply HUDs to automotive OEMs, has increased. This has led to a decline in the average selling price of HUDs. In addition, the emergence of new technologies such as gesture recognition, voice recognition, 3D graphics, and AR is expected to fuel the adoption of HUDs in cars. Such factors will drive the growth of the market.
The introduction of new luxury vehicle segments by manufacturers is a trend in the market. The demand for luxury vehicles is increasing. In addition, the sales of existing and new luxury vehicle models have grown. Luxury vehicle manufacturers are undertaking various initiatives, such as the expansion of product portfolios. For instance, BMW AG launched BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo in India in 2018. Such vehicle launches will positively impact the global luxury vehicle market.
The automotive heads-up display market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HUDWAY LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp., among others, are some of the key players in the market.
- 3M Co. - The company offers automotive HUD solutions that include driver alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and augmented reality.
- Continental AG - The company offers automotive HUDs such as advanced augmented-reality HUD.
- DENSO Corp. - The company offers automotive HUDs such as the Denso HUD screen.
- HUDWAY LLC - The company offers an automotive HUD that provides phone calls, messages, GPS navigation, and app notifications.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - The company offers an automotive HUD that improves the driver's ability to focus on the road.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive heads-up display market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive heads-up display market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive heads-up display market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America.
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive heads-up display market vendors
|
Automotive Heads-up Display Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.56%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.98 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.17
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HUDWAY LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2020
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
5.3 Windshield-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Windshield-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Windshield-projected HUDs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Combiner-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: Combiner-projected HUDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Combiner-projected HUDs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Type
6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 30: Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
Exhibit 31: Comparison by Vehicle Type
6.3 Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Luxury cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Mid-segment cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: Mid-segment cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Mid-segment cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle type
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 37: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Declining average selling price of HUDs
9.1.2 Economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space
9.1.3 Increasing focus by OEMs on improving safety and convenience for drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 High cost of HUDs
9.2.2 Cyclic nature of automobile sales and production impacting HUD sales
9.2.3 High storage space requirements for automotive HUDs
Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Introduction of new luxury vehicle segments by manufacturers
9.3.2 Introduction of next-generation micro-display technologies to enable the advent of advanced HUDs
9.3.3 AR HUDs to rejuvenate display space
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 3M Co.
Exhibit 58: 3M Co. - Overview
Exhibit 59: 3M Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: 3M Co. - Key news
Exhibit 61: 3M Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: 3M Co. - Segment focus
11.4 Continental AG
Exhibit 63: Continental AG - Overview
Exhibit 64: Continental AG - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Continental AG - Key news
Exhibit 66: Continental AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Continental AG - Segment focus
11.5 DENSO Corp.
Exhibit 68: DENSO Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 69: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: DENSO Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 71: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
11.6 HUDWAY LLC
Exhibit 73: HUDWAY LLC - Overview
Exhibit 74: HUDWAY LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 75: HUDWAY LLC - Key offerings
11.7 Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 76: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 78: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 79: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11.8 Panasonic Corp.
Exhibit 81: Panasonic Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 82: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Panasonic Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus
11.9 Texas Instruments Inc.
Exhibit 86: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 87: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 88: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 89: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
11.10 Valeo SA
Exhibit 90: Valeo SA - Overview
Exhibit 91: Valeo SA - Business segments
Exhibit 92: Valeo SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 93: Valeo SA - Segment focus
11.11 Visteon Corp.
Exhibit 94: Visteon Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 95: Visteon Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 96: Visteon Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 97: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings
11.12 Yazaki Corp.
Exhibit 98: Yazaki Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 99: Yazaki Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 100: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 102: Research Methodology
Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 104: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 105: List of abbreviations
