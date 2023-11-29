Automotive Heat Exchanger Market to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc. and Be Cool Radiators, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

29 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive heat exchanger market is estimated to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.41%. The automotive heat exchanger market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Be Cool Radiators, Clizen Inc., Conflux Technology Pty Ltd., Constellium SE, Delphi Technologies Plc, Granges, Haugg Kuhlerfabrik GmbH, Hisaka Works Ltd., HongDao Automotive Parts Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Co., Nissens Group, Senior Plc, Southwest Radiator Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Vibrant Power Inc., and Vikas Group. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers an automotive heat exchanger, featuring a unique electric opening and closing drive system, which smoothly and automatically moves the pressure plate within the frame.
  • API Heat Transfer Inc. - The company offers automotive heat exchangers that are available in combi-cooler designs to cool multiple fluids in a single brazed unit.
  • Clizen Inc. - The company offers automotive heat exchangers allowing for easy plate inspection, cleaning, and maintenance while preserving the life of the plates and gaskets.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market emerges as the global hub for automobile manufacturing due to the presence of favorable government policies, easy availability of raw materials, low cost of labor, and high adoption of vehicles. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries
  • Key Trend - Increase in demand for lightweight and compact heat exchangers
  • Major Challenges - Gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins

 Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Automotive OEMs continuously work on improving the efficiency of vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Such factors are increasing the growth prospects in the segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:
The heat exchanger market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,062.73 million. 

The Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,617.18 million. 

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.88 %

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Call Center AI Market size to grow by USD 2.72 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of cloud-based call centers - Technavio

Call Center AI Market size to grow by USD 2.72 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of cloud-based call centers - Technavio

The Call Center AI Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more...
Mobile Situational Awareness Market size to grow by USD 3.19 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by increasing demand for real-time information - Technavio

Mobile Situational Awareness Market size to grow by USD 3.19 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by increasing demand for real-time information - Technavio

The Mobile Situational Awareness Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.