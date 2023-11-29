Automotive Heat Exchanger Market to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc. and Be Cool Radiators, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive heat exchanger market is estimated to grow by USD 8.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.41%. The automotive heat exchanger market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Be Cool Radiators, Clizen Inc., Conflux Technology Pty Ltd., Constellium SE, Delphi Technologies Plc, Granges, Haugg Kuhlerfabrik GmbH, Hisaka Works Ltd., HongDao Automotive Parts Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Co., Nissens Group, Senior Plc, Southwest Radiator Inc., Spectra Premium Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Vibrant Power Inc., and Vikas Group. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027

Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers an automotive heat exchanger, featuring a unique electric opening and closing drive system, which smoothly and automatically moves the pressure plate within the frame.

API Heat Transfer Inc. - The company offers automotive heat exchangers that are available in combi-cooler designs to cool multiple fluids in a single brazed unit.

Clizen Inc. - The company offers automotive heat exchangers allowing for easy plate inspection, cleaning, and maintenance while preserving the life of the plates and gaskets.

The company offers automotive heat exchangers allowing for easy plate inspection, cleaning, and maintenance while preserving the life of the plates and gaskets. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market emerges as the global hub for automobile manufacturing due to the presence of favorable government policies, easy availability of raw materials, low cost of labor, and high adoption of vehicles.

Impactful driver- Heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries

Heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries Key Trend - Increase in demand for lightweight and compact heat exchangers

- Increase in demand for lightweight and compact heat exchangers Major Challenges - Gradual increase in annual wages leading to declining profit margins

Market Segmentation

By Application, the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Automotive OEMs continuously work on improving the efficiency of vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Such factors are increasing the growth prospects in the segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.88 % Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

